Sony reveals Bravia S4000 range

Sony has unveiled its new Bravia S4000 series of HD TVs, comprising four different models of 26, 32, 37 and 40-inch screens, the latter of which features 1080p and Full HD.

Built around the Bravia Engine 2, the flagship 40-inch model also includes a 24p True Cinema mode.

While the other three models only use the original Bravia Engine, they're still HD Ready, and all models have integrated digital TV tuners as standard, and offer a high dynamic contrast ratio of up to 33,000:1.

Other features include integrated DVB-C/DVB-T tuner for standard definition TV and three HDMI sockets.

Drawing the LINE

Stylistically, the TVs follow Sony's "draw the LINE" concept which, means a "piano black finish, with clean, understated lines complemented by gently-rounded curves,"according to the manufacturers..

If all that's not enough, Sony are keen to point out that the S4000 series features an integrated stand which allows for "instant screen-angle adjustment".

Which probably means, in layman's terms, that it swivels.

No price for any of the models has been revealed as yet.