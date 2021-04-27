Tour de Romandie live stream 2021: how to watch UCI WorldTour cycling from anywhere

We're up in the hills and mountains of western Switzerland for the Tour de Romandie, two years after Primož Roglič rode to victory in the last edition of the race. As the final stage race of the UCI World Tour before the Giro d'Italia in May, it's the perfect opportunity for the riders to tune up and measure themselves against their rivals. So join us for a spin as we explain how to get a 2021 Tour de Romandie live stream and watch UCI WorldTour cycling online wherever you are in the world.

Last year's Tour de Romandie was one of the many races that fell victim to the pandemic, which means 2019 winner Roglič is still the reigning champion. The Slovenian also won the 2018 edition, but he won't be in Romandie to defend his crown.

Instead, the big names on the start list include Steven Kruijwsijk (Team Jumbo-Visma), Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), and Miguel Ángel López (Movistar).

The opening and closing stages are both individual time trials, with the first measuring little over 4km, which can only mean one thing - a gruelling 8% climb to finish.

Stages 2 (2,262-metre elevation gain), 4 (4,157-metre elevation gain) and 5 (an individual time trial featuring several steep legs and an uphill finish), meanwhile, look especially cruel. Read on for everything you need to know to watch a 2021 Tour de Romandie live stream from anywhere in the world today.

Can't-miss sport: how to watch a Premier League live stream

How to watch a FREE Tour de Romandie live stream online

Best of all, there are a couple of ways to watch a FREE Tour de Romandie live stream, but prepare to dust off that Lonely Planet phrase book.

Anyone in Belgium can tune in for free on Sporza, and cycling fans in France can get the race on L'Equipe TV.

If you're a resident of Belgium or France and you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing the action - all you need to do is download a VPN to re-connect to your home streaming coverage as explained in more detail below..

2021 Tour de Romandie schedule and start times

Prologue (time trial) - Tuesday, April 27 at 3pm, 2pm BST, 9am ET

- Tuesday, April 27 at 3pm, 2pm BST, 9am ET Stage 1 - Wednesday, April 28 at 1.05pm CET, 12.05pm BST, 7.05am ET

- Wednesday, April 28 at 1.05pm CET, 12.05pm BST, 7.05am ET Stage 2 - Thursday, April 29 at 12.55pm CET, 11.55am BST, 6.55am ET

- Thursday, April 29 at 12.55pm CET, 11.55am BST, 6.55am ET Stage 3 - Friday, April 30 at 1.14pm CET, 12.14pm BST, 7.14am ET

- Friday, April 30 at 1.14pm CET, 12.14pm BST, 7.14am ET Stage 4 - Saturday, May 1 at 12.35pm CET, 11.35am BST, 6.35am ET

- Saturday, May 1 at 12.35pm CET, 11.35am BST, 6.35am ET Stage 5 (time trial) - Sunday, May 2 at 11.54am CET, 10.54am BST, 5.54am ET

How to watch Tour de Romandie 2021 from outside your country

As discussed above, if you're desperate to watch the Tour de Romandie but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to get a Tour de Romandie live stream from anywhere

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

2021 Tour de Romandie live stream: how to watch cycling online in the UK

For UK residents, Eurosport Player has you covered for live Tour de Romandie coverage. The streaming service is affordable, at just £6.99 a month or £39.99 for the year, and it's compatible with a wide array of devices and platforms. Another option, however, is the GCN+ Race Pass, which also costs £39.99 for a year - but the caveat is that it's mobile-only. Start times vary, but most of the stages begin at around noon. You can find the schedule at the bottom of this article. And remember, to watch your home coverage from abroad, you can always use a VPN, log back in to a server in your country and watch as if you were there.

How to watch Tour de Romandie 2021: US cycling live stream details

US-based cycling fans can live stream the Tour de Romandie with a GCN+ Race Pass, which costs $8.99/month or $49.99 annually. Start times vary, but you'll need to prepare for some early starts, as most stages begin at around 7am ET / 4am PT. You can find the schedule at the bottom of this article. And if you're currently out of the US but want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above.

How to watch Tour de Romandie 2021: live stream cycling in Australia

You can tune into the Tour de Romandie Down Under with a GCN+ Race Pass, which costs AU$65 annually. Start times vary, but most of the stages get underway at around 9pm AEST. You can find the schedule at the bottom of this article. If you're not currently in Oz, you can download a VPN to tune into your home coverage of the race from anywhere.

How to watch the 2021 Tour de Romandie: live stream cycling in Canada