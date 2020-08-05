Tour de Pologne live stream: how to watch 2020 WorldTour cycling free from anywhere

Cycling is back this summer, with last Saturday's Strade Bianche in Italy heralding the return of the sport from its extended Covid-19 hiatus. Now, it's time to ride across Europe to Poland for the 77th edition of the iconic Tour de Pologne - the first stage race of the restarted 2020 UCI WorldTour season. Follow our guide as we explain how you can get a Tour de Pologne live stream for FREE today and watch cycling online from anywhere in the world.

Tour de Pologne 2020 live stream If you intend to watch the Tour de Pologne from the comfort of your own home, you're in luck, as it's being broadcast around the globe across various networks, including some completely free-to-air options. Keep reading to see where - or get a headstart by grabbing this great VPN deal now so you can watch your service of choice from anywhere.

By way of background, the Tour de Pologne 2020 is comprised of five stages and has a total distance of 911.4km, with the route starting at the Silesian Stadium in Chorzów on Wednesday, August 5 and finishing on Sunday, August 9 in Kraków. It's normally even more intimidating, though, with previous iterations running to 1,200km and featuring up to eight stages.

Whatever the case, it's a pretty big deal - the UCI putting it on the same level (2.UWT) as the legendary Tour de France. So it's no wonder all 19 UCI WorldTour teams are set to participate this week, along with some ProSeries wild cards and Polish national team riders.

When it comes to the favourite for this year's Tour de Pologne, 20-year-old Belgian wunderkind Remco Evenepoel is heavily fancied. As the leader of a strong Deceuninck-QuickStep team, he won last weekend's Vuelta a Burgos warm-up event in Spain and is supported by an experienced and varied squad that includes Belgian WorldTour team road captain Dries Devenyns, Dutch road race champion Fabio Jakobsen, and British climber James Knox.

It's a poignant competition for the UCI WorldTour, too. In addition to being its first stage race since the coronavirus shutdown, the August 5 start date marks the one-year anniversary of Belgian rider Bjorg Lambrecht's death - on the very same roads the cyclists are riding today.

Once tributes are paid, it'll be time for the 2020 WorldTour cycling season to restart in earnest, with today's Tour de Pologne being the first stepping stone (stage?) en route to the Tour de France (Aug 29-Sept 20), Tirreno-Adriatico (Sept 7-14), and Giro d'Italia (Oct 3-25) later this year. Don't miss a second of the action from Poland today - follow our guide below to get a Tour de Pologne live stream and watch WorldTour cycling online from anywhere this August.

How to watch a Tour de Pologne live stream from abroad

If you want to watch the Tour de Pologne 2020 but find yourself away from home when it airs, it will probably mean you're unable to access your usual WorldTour cycling live stream.

This is because of geo-blocking restrictions, but we're pleased to say we can offer assistance in the form of a software recommendation - a VPN or Virtual Private Network being the only bit of kit you need to free yourself from such galling digital borders.

If you follow our expert advice - all of which is based on extensive, hands on testing - you'll find they're actually quite cheap, remarkably simple to use, and capable of way more than you thought they were. Here's where to get started.

Try ExpressVPN and get 3-months FREE with this deal

We've taken the time to try out all of the biggest VPN providers and found ExpressVPN to be the best one around. It works across nearly all major platforms and offers super-fast connections to its many global servers - which are what you connect to when you want to quickly change your device's IP address to a different part of the world. Yep, ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming at (appropriately) excellent speeds - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee ,plus 3-months FREE, when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox, Smart TV, set-top box, and many more devices. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support.View Deal

How to get a FREE Tour de Pologne live stream in Poland today

The Tour de Pologne 2020 is being shown absolutely FREE on Polish television today, courtesy of state-owned media organisation TVP. All you need to do is head to the TVP website, negotiate a bit of the Polish language, and then sit back to enjoy your free Tour de Pologne live stream.

Misspent gap years and the odd stag-do tells us that coverage on TVP starts at 1.30pm local time (CEST) in Poland, with the live Tour de Pologne action getting under way at 2.30pm for the 1st stage of the race on Wednesday. Check the website's listings each day for confirmed details of coverage, but that should give you a good idea of what to expect.

And when we say it's a free Tour de Pologne cycling live stream...we mean it. There's absolutely no catch here - except that all commentary is in the local tongue. We certainly don't remember our Lonely Planet phase book covering any Polish cycling lingo, but we're sure going to try and learn something useful today.

Alternatively, there's loads of other coverage around the world - including plenty in English. The choice is yours. Just remember that by grabbing a 100% RISK-FREE VPN trial, you can give yourself an unbeatable of choice of sports live streaming options both at home and abroad.

How to watch the Tour de Pologne 2020: US cycling live stream details

Sorry, this just isn't happening for you today, US cycling fans. Most races are aired in the Land of the Free, but this one's an outlier so you'll have to check out some international avenues if you want to watch a Tour de Pologne live stream this week. The best options are all here and most don't even require you to log-in - but if you do find yourself cut-off from the action due to geo-blocking restrictions, remember help is readily available in the form of our favorite VPN, the ultra-affordable and secure ExpressVPN. We've already talked about the free coverage available on Polish network TVP. But if you're in the US, you might be more comfortable with Spanish language commentary - in which case, head over to Senal Columbia to get your fill. Based on early checks, you don't even need to sign up and it's available all over the world, making it the perfect way to watch a cycling live stream for free in the US today. Tour de Pologne action will start roughly around 9am ET/6am PT each day this weekfor US viewers - but if you're concern about exact timings, please do check the schedule of your preferred TV channel or streaming provider to ensure you're not disappointed.

How to watch the Tour de Pologne 2020: live stream every stage in the UK

For UK residents, the Tour de Pologne is getting the Eurosport treatment that cycling competitions usually enjoy in the country. On average, that'll mean about an hour a day of TV coverage, plus highlights each evening. It's not as comprehensive as some other offerings, with the Eurosport schedule suggesting a start time of around 4.15pm BST for Wednesday's 1st stage - check out the network's TV guide for the latest info. Eurosport is typically a pay TV channel and can be had with a basic Sky TV package - but it now has a streaming-only option, too, in the form of Eurosport Player. You can sign up for a subscription to Eurosport Player for £6.99 a month, which comes down to £4.99 if you book in for a year of monthly payments - or just £39.99 if you pay for a 12-month subscription up front. An even better option for cycling fans may exist, though, in the form of GCN Race Pass. Access in the UK will set you back £39.99 for a year, although a special offer currently lets you subscribe for just £19.99. It promises coverage of the Tour de Pologne and a whole lot more, with its UK coverage seemingly unrestricted in the Going abroad? Save yourself some hassle by grabbing a VPN in advance so you can use the same streaming service you would at home.

How to watch the Tour de Pologne 2020: live stream cycling in Australia

This year, all you lucky Australians will get Eurosport's coverage of the Tour de Pologne as well - but only if you're a Foxtel subscriber on cable...or take our recommendation and head straight for Eurosport's regional streaming service. The special offer right now in Australia – valid until August 12 – costs just AU$59.99 for the first year. There's also an option to pay for the Race Pass month-by-month, although the year pass is much better value and our recommendation. That's all there is to it Down Under - unless you're away on holiday or business, of course. If that's the case, consider trying out a good VPN so you can travel knowing you'll be able to watch all the same content and streaming services you would back home.

Tour de Pologne live stream 2020: how to watch cycling online in Canada.