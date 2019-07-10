Tour de France Stage 5 live stream: how to watch Saint-Dié-des-Vosges to Colmar online from anywhere

Stage 5 of this year's Tour de France might be where the excitement really picks up. It's time to head to the hills of western France and take in some of the more scenic parts of this year's event. To see the sights and the cycling from just about anywhere on Earth, be sure to follow our Stage 5 live stream guide of the 2019 Tour de France.

Tour de France Stage 5 - where and when Stage 5 of the 2019 Tour de France sees the riders travel up and down hills between Saint-Dié-des-Vosges and Colmar - not far from Strasbourg. The official stage length is 175.5km. It's set to take place on Wednesday, July 10 with the riders getting started at 1.15pm local time (so that's 12.15pm BST, 7.15am ET, 4.15am PT).

Last year's King of the Mountains Julian Alaphilippe has been the stand out rider of this year's Tour de France so far and will wear the yellow jersey today. Stage 5 is looking like the perfect opportunity to consolidate his general classifications lead as climbers take centre stage.

The Belgian Thomas De Gendt is also expected to feature after his heroics on the hills in last year's Vuelta a Espana.

To make sure that you don't miss a single minute of the action on the Vosges massif, keep reading our guide. We'll tell you all the best (and FREE) ways to watch Stage 5, with Tour de France live stream options no matter where you are today.

Live stream Tour de France Stage 5 from outside your country

We have details of all the UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand broadcasters further down this guide. Good news in the UK and Australia where it's on free-to-air TV.

If you're obsessed by watching Le Tour and refuse to miss a stage - even when you're away on business or on holiday - then you'll be disappointed to see your domestic coverage geo-blocked when you try to stream online from abroad. That's where utilising a VPN (Virtual Private Network ) really helps. It let's you virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country. Thus letting you watch as if you were back there.

They're surprisingly easy to use and have the double benefit of giving you an extra layer of security as you surf the web. There are lots of options, and we've tested loads of them - our #1 pick is ExpressVPN due to its speed, security and sheer simplicity to use. We also love that it can be used on so many operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Or read more with our pick of the best VPN services out there today.

How to live stream Tour de France Stage 5 FREE in the UK

(Image credit: ITV) We're delighted to say that ITV4 is showing all of the stages on Le Tour. You can watch via a TV, online or you can stream via mobile or tablet using the ITV Hub app. Today's coverage begins at 12pm midday BST with the stage itself kicking off at 12.15pm. Want to watch this stage but out of the UK? You can use a VPN to relocate your ISP to a server in the UK and watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Stage 5 of Le Tour in the US

(Image credit: NBC) NBC Sports is the official broadcaster for the Tour de France 2019 in the US. You'll need to sign-up if you're not already receiving this channel. For the most extensive coverage NBC has to offer, you can subscribe to NBC Sports Gold, which is offering a Cycling Pass for $54.99, delivering live, on-demand and commercial free coverage of the Tour. If you're not interested in cable but still want to watch then there are plenty more TV streaming services available to watch on. Here's a selection of the best, most of which also have a free trial:

Live stream Tour de France stage 5 in Australia for FREE

Getting a Tour de France live stream Down Under is absolutely free thanks to SBS and its apps. Of course watching this stage as it happens depends on whether you're prepared to stay awake for it - SBS coverage starts at 9.30pm. If you happen to be outside outside Australia as it happens but still want to catch that SBS broadcast, using a VPN will let you watch as if you were back at home.

Stream Tour de France 2019 Stage 5 live in Canada

(Image credit: Sportsnet) Sportsnet - the specialist subscription sports station - will be showing this and every stage of Le Tour. If you don't already have access, you can sign up to Sportsnet NOW for a live HD stream on your computer or mobile device. You can go for a 7-day pass for $9.99 or $19.99 for a month that will sort you for every single stage. For French-speaking coverage in Canada, viewers will need to tune into RDS Sports. However, if you want to watch while away from Canada, your best bet is to use a VPN and access the coverage.

How to watch Tour de France 2019 in New Zealand