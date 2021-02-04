Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

With the title race slipping away from them, both Jose Mourinho's Tottenham and new Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will desperate for a win in tonight's London derby. It's Tuchel's first big test as Blues manager, and the fact he's facing Stamford Bridge legend Mourinho (and replaced another in Frank Lampard) adds even more spice to this fixture. Here's how to get a Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream and watch the Premier League online wherever you are in the world today.

Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream Date: Thursday, February 4 Kick-off time: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 1.30am IST / 7am AEDT (Friday) / 9am NZDT (Friday) Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Live stream: BT Sport (UK) / Peacock (US) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Spurs come into the match after two demoralising back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Liverpool that have left not just out of the title picture but six points off the top four. With skipper and star forward Harry Kane out injured with another ankle injury tonight, Spurs looked toothless up front, as strike partner Son Heung-min is often less effective without his foil.

Chelsea's 2-0 win over Burnley at the weekend saw them move up to seventh in the table, drawing level on points with their hosts this evening. Tuchel's approach since arriving has been somewhat tentative one, and with both teams keen not to lose, it's likely this could be a tense and cagey affair.

Read on as we explain how to get a Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream, and watch the Premier League online, no matter where you are in the world right now.

Related: how to get a Premier League live stream for every game

How to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea from outside your country

If you're out of the country when the game's on, you'll want a VPN so you don't miss it. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream in particular parts of the world.

So as Virtual Private Networks are a legal means of getting around this issue, and it's nice and easy to set one up. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to get a Premier League live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

This massive Premier League match will be shown exclusively live in the UK on BT Sport 1. Coverage starts at 7pm GMT, ahead of a 8pm kick-off. Don't forget that BT now has a new £25 monthly pass, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without a long-term commitment. If you're looking to stream tonight's match, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the Premier League like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Don't miss: how to watch a Super Bowl live stream this weekend

How to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea: live stream EPL soccer in the US

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2020/21 Premier League season and its shows every match between linear TV coverage and new streaming service, Peacock. Peacock is where you can tune into Spurs vs Chelsea, with the game kicking off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. You'll need to sign up for the Peacock Premium tier, but it costs just $4.99 a month, offers a FREE 7-day trial, and boasts 175 exclusive matches this season in addition to loads of other great content. Best of all, signing up for Peacock Premium is easy - it only takes a few seconds and some basic details to get up and running, even accepting internationally recognized payment platform PayPal for added convenience. Peacock Premium replaces NBC Sports Gold as NBC's Premier League streaming option for the new season. If you subscribe to this or any other streaming service and find yourself unable to access it because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best for Premier League fans, as our latest 2021 testing shows it working well with Peacock and other US streaming services.

FREE Spurs vs Chelsea live stream: how to watch the game online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada and shows every single match, including this one, with kick-off scheduled for 3pm ET / 12pm PT. Better still, there's a 1-month FREE trial deal that will allow you to watch a good chunk of the 2020/21 Premier League season without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch a Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream in Australia

Optus Sports has a three-year deal with the Premier League meaning it now has exclusive rights to show every single fixture live – that means it's the place to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea Down Under. The game kicks off at 7am AEDT on Friday morning (February 5). You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the best VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Spurs vs Chelsea: live stream the Premier League in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2020/21 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Spurs vs Chelsea at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 9am NZDT on Friday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

How to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea in India: live stream EPL in India

Star Sports subscribers in India, you're in luck! You can watch Spurs vs Chelsea, and the rest of the 2020/21 season, live - either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar Premium streaming subscription from just 299 rupees a month. That includes everything that's great about Disney Plus - Marvel! Pixar! The Simpsons! Hamilton! Mulan! More! - as well as all of Hotstar's content. Spurs vs Chelsea starts at 1.30am IST on Thursday night/early Friday morning. Those of you wanting to live stream games on the move will need to use the Hotstar app - available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.

More sport: here's how to watch a 2021 Australian Open live stream

Spurs vs Chelsea: latest team news

Alongside the big loss of Harry Kane for this derby, Spurs also remain without defender Sergio Reguilon, while Giovani Lo Celso and Dele Alli both look set to miss out.

While Thomas Tuchel is likely still assessing his squad since becoming Chelsea boss late last month, he is nevertheless expected to stick with much the same starting eleven that won at Burnley. Big summer signing Hakim Ziyech is expected to be brought back into the match day squad for this one, having been rested last time out.