Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream: how to watch the North London derby online today

There might not be any fans inside the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium today as it plays host to its first ever North London derby - but an explosive clash between the two local rivals is still an absolute certainty. Read on as we explain how to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal online and live stream the crucial Premier League match from anywhere in the world this Sunday.

Tottenham vs Arsenal cheat sheet Kick-off time for Tottenham vs Arsenal is scheduled for 4.30pm BST in the UK today. The match is being shown exclusively live on Sky Sports, with coverage beginning at 4pm. For those without Sky, you can watch all of the network's remaining Premier League games with a great value Now TV Sky Sports Pass - just £33.99 for a month In the US, grab a FREE Sling trial to watch it on NBCSN today - kick-off is 11.30am ET/8.30am PT for those in America.

Two things are at stake in White Hart Lane this afternoon: pride and points. Arsenal enter the fixture 8th in the Premier League table on 50 points, with bitter rivals Spurs breathing down their neck with 49 points and occupying 10th place.

Both sides are pushing to end the season in the top 5, though, thereby securing automatic Champions League qualification next season - so anything less than three points for either team will be a major blow to their European football aspirations.

But neither club has a huge amount of momentum at present, with Jose Mourinho's Spurs in a particularly dark place after registering a grim goalless draw against relegation favourites Bournemouth in their last outing. Mikel Arteta's Gunners also drew their previous fixture - though it was somewhat less pathetically a 1-1 result against high-flying Leicester City.

Read on as we explain how to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal online today - get a reliable Premier League live stream of this Sunday's North London derby wherever you are, simply by following the advice suggested in this guide.

How to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to watch your local Premier League coverage just like you would at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in most Tottenham vs Arsenal live streams being restricted to specific parts of the world.

However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this common internet woe and is remarkably easy to set up and operate. Here's how it works.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available. ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30-day money back guarantee) is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out ExpressVPN and get 3 months FREE when you sign up for an annual plan. And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for football - there's loads you can do with these clever bits of software. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries, to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, Virtual Private Networks offer loads of benefits beyond streaming sport like today's Tottenham vs Arsenal derby.

How to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal: live stream the North London derby in the UK

Today's Sunday afternoon Premier League clash will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Sky Sports - and, more specifically, its dedicated Premier League channel. Tottenham vs Arsenal TV coverage starts there at 4.15pm BST, ahead of a 4.30pm kick-off. If you're not a Sky subscriber, fear not - you can still easily watch Tottenham vs Arsenal online or on TV right now. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, Now TV. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels and can be had for as little as £9.99 a day - though the Monthly Pass is WAY better value at just £33.99. It will let you watch all of the Premier League matches aired by Sky for the rest of the 2019/20 season - plus all the PGA Tour golf, Test cricket and F1 live stream action, Australian ball-related activities, and more if you're from the UK but happen to away from home, you can get your usual Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream from abroad - but you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow the instructions above.

How to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal: FREE live stream details for the US

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2019/20 Premier League season and kick-off for Tottenham vs Arsenal is at 11.30am ET or 8.30am PT, with live coverage on NBCSN. If you don't have cable, then one of the most affordable ways to tune in to all the Premier League action is via streaming service Sling. NBCSN is available as part of its $30 a month Sling Blue package - and best of all, Sling is currently offering a FREE TRIAL that means you can watch Spurs vs Arsenal today without paying a penny. Another top option is Hulu, whose Hulu + Live TV package costs $54.99 a month but is a complete cable replacement service - and offers its own FREE 1-week trial. Check it out for yourself - as well as live TV, you also get all the usual bells and whistles that have made Hulu the streaming service to beat in the eyes of many, include its complete arsenal of exclusive and on demand content. If you subscribe to a US streaming service but find yourself unable to access it because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the bunch.

FREE Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream: how to watch today's derby online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. This means the network will show all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Tottenham and Arsenal, with kick-off set for 11.30am / 8.30am PT. Better still, there's a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Tottenham vs Arsenal: watch online in Australia

Optus Sports has the exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture live Down Under – including this game between Tottenham and Arsenal. Aussies can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. Anyone from Australia who wants to tune in to Optus Sport but can't because they're abroad can use one of the best VPNs as mentioned above. Kick-off in Australia is at 1.30am AEST in the early hours of Monday morning.

How to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the Premier League in NZ, and you can watch Tottenham vs Arsenal live at 3.30am NZST on Monday morning. It offers a one-month free trial that will get you coverage of every remaining Premier League match this season, with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs.

Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream: watch the derby online in India

In India, Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games and this match pitting Tottenham vs Arsenal kicks off at 9pm IST (New Delhi time) on Sunday evening. You've probably guessed the alternative for Indians abroad by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to your usual live streaming service from another country.

Tottenham vs Arsenal: latest team news and H2H results

Hosts Tottenham are hoping a late fitness test will allow Dele Alli to return after missing the last two games with a hamstring issue - though Eric Dier is certain to miss the derby, with the England star set to service the second match of his four-game suspension today.

In the opposing dugout, Arsenal lost their appeal against Eddie Nketiah's red card against Leicester, so he begins a three-match ban on Sunday. Other than that, gaffer Mikel Arteta has a nearly full strength squad to choose his starting XI from.

The history of the North London derby is as unpredictable as it is long, but in recent times, Spurs haven't registered a league victory over the Gunners since February 2018. That said, the previous two league meetings between the rivals have both ended in draws.