Top websites are down across the world - here's why

Major websites and online services including AWS, Google, Salesforce, Cloudflare and others were taken offline as a result of a DNS outage at the global CDN provider Akamai.

According to a notice posted on the company's site, an Edge DNS service problem was to blame and the incident has now been mitigated.

In addition to its Edge DNS Service Incident notice, Akamai has been updating its customers regarding the situation on Twitter. In a recent tweet, the company explained that while the service has been restored, it's still keeping a close eye on things, saying:

“We have implemented a fix for this issue, and based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations. We will continue to monitor to ensure that the impact has been fully mitigated.”

Edge DNS outage

Akamai's Edge DNS service is a cloud-based DNS solution built on a globally distributed Anycast network that is designed to provide 24/7 DNS availability while also improving DNS responsiveness. The service also offers businesses and site owners with the resilience to defend against large-scale DDoS attacks.

While the outage at the company now appears to be resolved, the incident affected almost 50 popular websites and online services according to Downdetector.

Among the sites that saw issues or outages were:

AWS

Amazon

Cloudflare

Google

Salesforce

Oracle

Verizon

AT&T

Xfinity

T-Mobile

FedEx

UPS

Popular gaming services including the PlayStation Network, Xbox Live, EA, Origin and others along with games like Fortnite and Apex Legends were also affected.

If today's incident seems at all familiar, that's likely because competing CDN provider Fastly also experienced a similar worldwide outage just last month.

Via BleepingComputer