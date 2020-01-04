Titans vs Patriots live stream: how to watch NFL Wild Card 2020 playoffs football from anywhere

The New England Patriots haven’t played in the Wild Card round of the postseason since 2009, but today the NFL is heading to Foxborough, Massachusetts for the second game of Wild Card Weekend at Gillette Stadium. We’re here to make sure you catch every minute of today’s game - see how to get a Titans vs Patriots live stream online regardless of where in the world you are and it’s even free to watch in the US thanks to a simple stream.

Tennessee Titans vs New England Patriots - when and where? The Tennessee Titans will go up against the New England Patriots at the 65,000+ Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Kick-off time is set for 8.15pm local time, so that’s 5.15pm PT, 1.15am GMT or 12.15pm AEDT on Sunday.

Tennessee ended the regular season 9-7 and last Sunday the Titans crushed the Texans 35-14. The Titans are currently the No. 6 seed in the AFC and they took second in the AFC South this season. The Patriots will have their work cut out for them today as Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill earned the best passer rating this season, running back Derrick Henry had the most rushing yards and even rookie wide receiver AJ Brown had the most receiving yards among his peers. Things will likely get personal as the Titans are coached by former Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel who left the team in 2008. Will the Titans be able to put an end to the Patriots dynasty and take another step towards Super Bowl 2020 ?

New England is going into today’s game as the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoff bracket after finishing the regular season 12-4. However, the Patriots could have earned a first round bye in the Playoffs if they had won their game against the Dolphins in week 17. Instead Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki scored a touchdown with less than a minute on the clock during the fourth quarter which is why the Patriots are playing in their first Wild Card game in 10 years. This won’t be an easy win for the Titans though as New England finished the season ranked No. 1 in both total defense with 275.9 yards per game and points allowed per game at 14.1. Will Tom Brady finish his last season with the Patriots with a win over the Titans?

Whether you’re a Titans fan in Tennessee, a Patriots fan in New England or just want to tune in to see the second game of this year’s Wild Card Weekend - we’ll show you how to get a Titans vs Patriots live stream in the NFL playoffs regardless of where in the world you are so you don’t miss a single play.

Watch the Titans vs Patriots game online from outside your country (or in a blackout)

Watching this game from the US, UK, Canada or Australia? We'll tell you how to catch the NFL game further down in the article.

But if you're somewhere else in the world - or if a coverage blackout is stopping you from watching in the US - then there's still a way you can live stream the Titans vs Patriots online (and you don't even have to slum it with a grainy, illegal feed you've found on Reddit). Instead you could use a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - to change the IP address to one in a different state or country which does have a stream. And it's not even hard to do.

We've tested over 100 VPNs to try and settle on the best and we think that ExpressVPN is the MVP. It's fast, secure and compatible with loads of devices (including Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, etc). You can even try it for 30 days for free. That's why Express takes all the plaudits. Sign up for ExpressVPN for 12 months now and you'll get 49% off the usual price as well as an extra 3 months FREE. Great value for such an excellent service. From there, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose any country showing a live NFL stream and watch as if you were in that country.

How to watch the Titans vs Patriots in the US for free

If you live in the US and have a television, you’ll be able to watch this NFL game as it airs on CBS . The network will show today’s Titans vs Patriots game at 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT but you can also stream this game online using CBS’ own streaming service, CBS All Access which costs either $5.99 or $9.99 per month depending on whether you choose the option with or without commercials. Don’t have cable but still want to watch this game? Don’t worry as you can also stream this game for free on either your smartphone or tablet by downloading the Yahoo Sports app. Not in the US tonight but still want to watch that free Yahoo Sports stream? Then get yourself a VPN to watch as if you were back in the States.

Can I watch with the NFL Game Pass?

Well it's a no and a yes. The NFL Game Pass in the US will only let you watch a replay of the game, but not the live action.

Interestingly, it's a different story with an International NFL Game Pass where all post season games are being shown absolutely live...shame you can't officially get access to that if you and your laptop's IP address is in the US.

Other ways cord cutters can stream NFL live online

Sling TV $40 per month - Sling TV splits its live NFL options across its $25 a month Blue plan and $25 a month Orange plan. By combining the two, you get a $10 dollar discount and access to Fox, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but does not come with NFL Network.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network. However, with this service you can only watch football on local TV stations live.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but just like with Hulu with Live TV, there is no NFL Network.

How to stream Patriots vs Titans live in the UK

If you want to follow your favorite NFL team through the postseason and all the way to the Super Bowl this year, then you need to know about NFL’s International Game Pass as it will allow you to watch every single remaining game for just £40.99 with the Playoff Pass. UK viewers will be able to watch today’s Titans vs Patriots game on Sky Sports and the network will begin its coverage of the game on Sky Sports Action HD at 1.15am GMT on Sunday, January 5. If you don’t want to sign up for Sky just to watch this game, you can always watch it on Now TV with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99. However, there are also weekly and monthly passes available if there happen to be other sports/games you’d like to watch as well. Out of the UK this weekend? If geo-blocking is getting in your way of watching the NFL action then you could try downloading and installing a VPN as described further up the page. That will let you then change your IP address to the UK and watch as if you were sat back at home.

Get a NFL Wild Card live stream in Canada for free

Unfortunately it looks like TSN won’t be showing today’s Titans vs Patriots game on TV in Canada. Thankfully though, the streaming service DAZN will and its coverage of the game will begin at 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT. With DAZN you can watch this game online, on mobile and on your favorite streaming devices as it supports Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One and PS4. It costs $20 per month or $150 per year but there is also a FREE TRIAL available if you want to test it out for yourself to watch the Titans vs Patriots.

Live stream Titans vs Patriots in Australia for free