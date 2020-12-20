Titans vs Lions live stream: how to watch NFL week 15 game online from anywhere

With Lions head coach Matt Patricia firmly out the picture, Detroit managed to pick up some sorely needed points against the Bears two weeks ago. The next week's loss against the Packers, however, may have even more detrimental consequences to the Lions' season than initially expected. After taking a heavy fall in the final quarter, Lions starting QB Matthew Stafford is expected to be out in today's game against the Titans which will likely put an end to Detroit's short glimmer of hope. Read on to find out how to find a Lions vs Titans live stream and watch the NFL online, wherever you are in the world right now.

With Stafford likely out of the picture then, Tennessee won't have to worry about its vulnerabilities to a strong passing game. The Titans haven't had a bad season by any means, coming into this game with a 9-4 record. However, embarrassing losses against the Browns and Bengals have highlighted some weaknesses in the 21-rank

defensive team.

Lions vs Titans live stream Date: Sunday, December 20 Venue: LP Field (Nashville, Tennessee) Kick-off time: 1pm ET / 11am PT / 6pm GMT / 5am AEDT US live stream: Get a FREE Sling TV trial for Fox/NFL Network coverage of today's game Watch anywhere: try our No. 1 rated VPN 100% risk-free

With an interim head coach and a quarterback who only has five starts under his belt, at a record of 2-3, the Lions are certainly walking into Nashville wounded. There was a chance that the Lions could see playoff time before these developments, however it's going to take a lot to get Detroit there now, and it's unlikely we'll see them get in the Titans' way this afternoon.

That backup quarterback is Chase Daniel. With few starts already on his scoresheet he managed a 70% pass completion rate on the field in 2019. Meanwhile, the Titans are still charging up Derrick Henry, who seems to become more powerful in every 20 second stint he's brought onto the field for.

Tennessee's fourth quarter not-so-secret weapon could clinch the whole game by himself, which is a blessing for the Titans who have struggled to contain oppositional offence this season. The Titans still have a good grasp on their playoff standings, but can't afford any more mistakes this season to avoid taking that spot for granted.

If the Lions do take the Titans down this weekend, it would be a major upset and one you won't want to miss. Here's how to watch the Lions vs Titans online and find an NFL live stream wherever you are right now.

How to watch the Lions vs Titans from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to watch NFL football from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch a FREE Lions vs Titans live stream of today's NFL game in the US

Today's Lions vs Titans game is being broadcast through Fox and NFL Network, with kick-off scheduled for 1pm ET/10am PT. If you've already got Fox through your cable package you can simply tune in and watch, or head to the Fox website for a live stream. However, if you don't currently receive Fox your best bet is to head over to Sling TV's FREE trial on its Blue package, which includes FS1, Fox in most major markets, and also comes with NFL Network for good measure. How to watch Lions vs Titans FREE without cable In general though, we recommend fuboTV as the best to watch NFL games without cable this season. That's because for complete coverage of all nationally televised NFL games in the 2020/21 regular season without cable, you need access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network - and only fuboTV currently offers them all to the best of our knowledge. Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, which is a darn sight cheaper than cable, and there's even a FREE 7-day fuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can watch today's Washington vs 49ers game 100% free! One of the things we love about fuboTV is that it makes canceling easy if you decide it's not for you - and it's easy to get started, too, thanks to a slick payment system that accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal as well as major credit and debit cards. Don't forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Not interested in signing up for cable or for a streaming service? Yahoo is showing every NFL game that's being broadcast in your local TV market for free in its Yahoo Sports app, including the Titans vs Lions.

Titans vs Lions live stream: how to watch today's NFL game FREE in Canada

Today's Titans vs Lions live stream won't be available through CTV or TSN. However, Canadian viewers are still able to watch through DAZN, one of the best NFL streaming services available. DAZN includes coverage of every single 2020/21 regular season game and at just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year. Plus, there's even a free DAZN trial deal currently running that will get you access for nothing! Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! Be sure to tune in ahead of kickoff at 1pm ET / 10am PT. It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

This weekend's Tennessee Titans vs Detroit Lions game will be streamed on NFL Game Pass Pro. You can now grab a discounted NFL Game Pass subscription for just £49.99 for the rest of the season, and watch all the post-season games and the Super Bowl as well. The game kicks off at 6pm GMT. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home. For those not wishing to sign up to a Game Pass, UK American Football fans get up to six NFL games live and in their entirety each week courtesy of Sky Sports, with the network now boasting a dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel as well as offering access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. Or grab a Now TV Sports Pass if you'd prefer access on a contract-free basis.

How to watch Lions vs Titans: live stream NFL in Australia

If you live in Australia and want to watch the NFL this season, you have several options to do so and are generally well covered. The Lions vs Titans game is being shown in Oz via the NFL Game Pass, which gives you access to every game around. Kick-off is set for 5am ACT on Monday morning. Not in Australia but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into an Australia IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home. If you're not interested in a subscription just for watching NFL, an average of five games per game week are shown on Foxtel and Kayo Sports. The Kayo streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. The best news? Both plans come with a FREE 14-day trial so if you're looking just to watch a specific game or two you can cancel after the 14 days.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It costs £14.99 a week or £143.99 a year, so if you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).