Tiger King will live on in a 'sequel' series – but not on Netflix

American network Investigation Discovery is preparing a follow-up series to the Netflix smash documentary series Tiger King, called The Strange World of Joe Exotic. According to Deadline, the show will ask "questions such as whether Carole Baskin was a selfless protector of animals or whether she orchestrated the disappearance of her husband Don Lewis."

It'll apparently feature exclusive footage we've not seen before, and reveal "secrets" from Joe Exotic, as well as exploring whether his conviction was fair.

Even if it doesn't sound necessary to us, clearly there's an appetite for more of this story. "ID is the perfect place to find the inevitable sequel to this drama," said ID's Henry Schleiff in a statement. "Featuring a missing husband, a hit man, and the illegal business of exotic animals. It's time to let the cat out of the bag and address the lingering questions that viewers demand be answered."

Meanwhile, rumors are circulating that a new episode of Tiger King will release on Netflix at some point in the near future, according to Jeff Lowe, a zoo owner featured in the show. It's also feasible Netflix could create its own follow-up series, in addition to what ID is doing.

Why, though?

The one major issue with how Tiger King handles the subject of Baskin's missing husband is that it simply allows every talking head in the show to share their own theories with no evidence. At that point, you might as well just ask a random stranger on the street, "well, what do you think happened?"

It's not actual information. It's just conjecture, and frustrating to watch.

If this documentary is going to offer more of that, we're not really interested. There's no point revisiting this subject without significantly advancing the story with new information. Hopefully this will offer that.

