Those rumors about the Fitbit Luxe 2 are probably wrong – and here's why

A few days ago, eagle-eyed writers at 9to5Google spotted mentions of three new fitness trackers in the install files for Fitbit's Android app. Details about the devices (codenamed Rhea, Hera, and Nyota) are scant, but rumors have begun to circulate that Nyota might be a new take on the Fitbit Luxe.

I respectfully disagree; instead, I think it's far more likely that Nyota is a new watch in the entry-level Fitbit Inspire line, with an exciting upgrade.

So far, all we know about the new watches is their screen resolutions. Rhea and Hera both appear to have square displays, with resolutions of 336 x 336 pixels. This leads us to suspect that they may be the Fitbit Sense 2 and Fitbit Versa 4 – successors to the Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 that launched in 2020 and are now due for an upgrade.

The third device, Nyota, is said to have a resolution of 124 x 208 pixels, which is the same as the Fitbit Luxe, but I don't think we should jump to conclusions there. The Luxe only launched last year and certainly doesn't feel outdated yet. In fact, it's still sitting pretty at the top of our guides to the best fitness trackers and the best Fitbits.

I think it's much more likely that Nyota is a codename for the Fitbit Inspire 3, and it's getting a huge screen upgrade for 2022.

Inspiring stuff

It makes a lot of sense – the Inspire 2, Versa 3, and Sense all launched simultaneously in September 2020, and it stands to reason that Fitbit would release their successors simultaneously as well.

The Fitbit Inspire series are simple, affordable devices that focus on the essentials: heart rate monitoring and activity tracking. We're expecting that to continue, but there's no reason at all why Fitbit couldn't switch the Inspire 2's monochrome display for a bright, vivid OLED screen this time around.

The Fitbit Inspire 2 is a great little fitness tracker, but its monochrome display now feels outdated (Image credit: Joseph Delves)

It wouldn't necessarily add much to the cost – it Fitbit is using the same display panel as it already does for the Luxe (which seems likely since it has the same resolution), there'd be no need to establish new supply chains or manufacturing processes.

I'm keeping my ear to the ground for more news, but I strongly suspect my hunch here is correct. It'll be interesting to see what else Fitbit might throw into the mix to make the Inspire 3 tempting, but a bright OLED display would be a huge upgrade by itself.