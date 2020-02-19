This PC has a surprising feature no other computer offers

Desktop computers still have a place in businesses and in the home; thin clients in particular are cheaper than laptops, less likely to break down and have more connectivity options. They remain the go-to solution for use cases that do not require much portability.

The BMAX B3 Plus is one of the newer models on the market and comes with a unique connector we haven’t found on any other desktop PC: a mini DisplayPort.

Available for $330 (roughly £250) at Gearbest , it carries all the hallmarks of a capable but still affordable business PC. There’s an Intel Pentium CPU that’s about as speedy as a seventh generation Core i3, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 256GB NVMe SSD (rather than eMMC) and plenty of connectors.

Other than the mini DP, there’s an HDMI, a Type-C connector, a microSD card reader, four USB ports, a Gigabit Ethernet connector, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and an M2.SSD slot.

The range of ports means you can connect three 4K monitors at once, although don’t expect the integrated graphics to be sufficient for gaming.

The B3 Plus is tiny - about the size of a stack of CD cases - and the fact it has a VESA mount means you can conceal it behind a monitor or large format display.

Note, it also has two speakers built-in, which is a first for a thin client as far as we know.

As for the caveats, this product comes from mainland China and will take at least a month to reach either the US or the UK (and potentially more). You may be levied a tax either directly or through the courier.