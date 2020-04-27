This new WWE 2K Battlegrounds game is like a steel chair to the eyes

Like a chair shot out of nowhere, a WWE 2K Battlegrounds wrestling game has just been announced by 2K Games and… well, it’s quite something.

Positioned as a brand-new way to enjoy “WWE video game action”, WWE 2K Battlegrounds features all the familiar wrestling superstars you know and love.

Actually, scratch that. It does feature WWE superstars, but they’ve been horribly misshapen in one of the weirdest artistic design decisions we’ve ever witnessed. They now represent what can only be described as muscle-clad nightmare fuel, with disproportionate bodies that make some of the stars almost unrecognizable. It’s a polarizing art style which is sure to split opinion, and it’s all we can see when we close our eyes.

Aimed at the casual gamer – yes, that’s the actual term 2K has used – along with more passionate, hardened wrestling fans, WWE 2K Battlegrounds is scheduled to launch this fall and is being handled by Saber Interactive, the studio behind the much less strange-looking NBA 2K Playgrounds.

Saber Interactive has a great pedigree as a developer, thankfully, but it’s unclear whether fans of the squared circle have been clamouring for an arcade-style action game with freakishly-designed superstars and crocodiles in the crowd. Yes, you read that right.

Tap out

If you haven’t already heard, developer 2K Games has cancelled its more simulation-focused entry this year, WWE 2K21. Last year’s outing was – to put it lightly – absolutely shambolic, with countless game-breaking bugs that at least made for some truly entertaining videos.

Will WWE 2K Battlegrounds be the shot in the arm WWE video games need? The jury’s still out, but – like a roadside accident – it’s admittedly quite hard to look away.