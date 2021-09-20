This new Microsoft Teams update might finally give you a bit of a break

"Quiet time" feature coming to Teams and Outlook

Drowning in a sea of Microsoft Teams update notifications could soon be a thing of the past thanks to a new update.

The video conferencing service is introducing new settings across both Teams and its Microsoft Outlook email service that the company hopes will help users become less stressed or snowed under by mobile notifications.

According to the Microsoft 365 roadmap, the new "quiet time settings" will help to "create better boundaries and protect your personal time" - hopefully making work a less stressful experience for users everywhere.

Quiet time

The update comes as part of the Microsoft Viva platform, which looks to help improve the all-round employee experience for customers.

Set to be available later in 2021, the Viva Insights service will soon offer the ability to silence mobile notifications from Outlook and Teams outside your working hours.

Users will also be able to set specific quiet time periods directly from within Teams and Outlook mobile, and gain "personalized insights" into how well you are disconnecting.

Given how many workers are now embracing hybrid working, the new feature could be vital for those looking to silence the endless notification pings and focus on specific work tasks both in and out of the office.

The launch is the latest addition from Microsoft as it looks to make Teams the ideal hybrid working partner. The company recently introduced another similar update which allows users greater control over the way they receive push notifications.

Users are now able to receive notifications either within Teams itself or the native Windows notification center when a message comes in, working alongside Microsoft's "focus assist" mode to help avoid distractions. This feature is built into the Windows 10 operating system, allowing users to control the types of notifications they receive. Notifications can be filtered by priority alerts or alarms only, or disabled entirely.

