This new AI-powered payroll app wants to help small businesses ditch the paperwork

ADP has launched a new AI-powered app to help small business handle payroll tasks more efficiently.

Roll by ADP makes use of an artificial intelligence-backed chat interface, which enables business owners to tackle their payroll chores from any device and complete the process in under a minute.

Users simply need to issue a chat-style prompt to the Roll by ADP app, such as ‘Run my payroll’ and follow a series of simplified steps to complete the task. The app walks the user through the process while removing more labor intensive aspects of the payroll run.

Roll by ADP doesn't require any training and offers speed plus the convenience of being able to use it on any iOS or Android device. ADP claims that the app needs a one-time 15-minute setup and that's it. Users also get automatic reminders for important tasks and deadlines, which adapt to individual needs due to the AI-based design.

Roll by ADP

The payroll software should also appeal to employees, who can use the Roll app to update their own personal information along with accessing their pay statements. Usefully, they also get an automatic notification when it’s payday.

ADP has combined its knowledge of the payroll software sector with its data security expertise and claims the new app will offer speed and efficiency for small business owners. Roll by ADP features built-in tax filing capabilities too.

The software also comes with live in-app chat support, plus regular updates to keep abreast of changing pay regulations and amendments to compliance rules.

“Small business owners have been impacted by the pandemic in a way we have never seen in our history,” said Joe DeSilva, president of small business solutions at ADP. “As they continue to rebuild, the last thing an employer needs is to focus time and resources on another process that can be arduous or perceived as cost-prohibitive.

Roll by ADP completely upends the way small businesses will think about payroll by turning it into an experience as familiar as having a conversation with a friend. There’s nothing else out there remotely like it.”

ADP produces a range of products for the business sector, including HR, talent and time management packages along with benefits and payroll software applications.