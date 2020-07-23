This is the cheapest curved monitor we've ever found

Viotek NB24C curved monitor - $109.99 (roughly $85)
Curved monitors are usually associated with gaming rigs, but can be a great option for businesses too. Thanks to this exceptionally affordable 24-inch model from Viotek, it's cheaper than ever to sample the concave display experience. View Deal
The idea of using an inward bending monitor to enhance immersion is usually associated with gaming or consuming entertainment media, but there’s also genuine interest from professionals who desire color uniformity and, let’s be honest, something slightly different.
Well, the Viotek NB24C could be all this and more; this is the smallest and the cheapest curved display we've come across. Its size (24-inch) and price ($109.99/around £85) are also ideal if you want to set a couple of them side by side for even more curvature.
Viotek claims its frameless 1800R curved display offers full HD, 16:9 widescreen and pixel-perfect clarity with a 75Hz refresh rate.
Since the monitor is compatible with AMD’s Freesync, input lag, image ghosting, tearing and stutter will also be reduced - a bonus for gamers.
The small print shows the panel is an LED back-lit LCD hybrid that has a 1M:1 dynamic contrast, 16.7M colors and 96% sRGB gamut. Note, there are also six preset screen settings and a pair of 3W speakers (but no audio in).
The monitor also offers VGA and HDMI ports, a VESA adapter to mount the monitor, plus anti-glare treatment and an eye-saver mode to filter out harmful blue light.
As with all Viotek monitors, the NB24C has a three-year limited warranty and is supported by US-based customer service team.
Bear in mind
- It's unclear whether Viotek will ship the NB24C to non-US territories, so international customers may have to use a specialist parcel forwarding service to take advantage of the deal
