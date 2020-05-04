This is the cheapest Chromebox in the world right now

For just over $180 or £145, you can get your hands on a rebadged Asus Chromebox 3 - the cheapest PC that runs on Chrome OS - from Chinese retailer Aliexpress.

Chromebox mini PC - $182.56/£147.50 from Aliexpress

(roughly AU$285)

If you're already immersed in the Chrome/Android ecosystem, this Chromebox could be the machine for you - and it's dirt cheap! New updates to the Chrome OS are installed automatically, the device is secured with Google's own anti-malware software and it also features a range of useful connectors.View Deal

Sold under the Gemnes brand name, the device runs on the Intel Celeron 3865U with 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, a GbE LAN connection, six USB ports (including a Type-C one) and a card reader.

The intuitiveness of Chrome OS and the ubiquity of Google’s Android platform make this one a no-brainer if your business is already immersed in the ecosystem - especially if you use Google G Suite.

Some might say a Chromebook is a more sensible option, but this Chromebox has superior connectivity options and a VESA mount.

Australian customers Unfortunately, Aliexpress does not ship this product to Australia, so Australian customers may have to use a specialist parcel forwarding service if they want to take advantage of the deal.

Check out our list of the best interactive kiosks on the market

Here's our list of the best thin clients available

We've built a list of the best business computers around

New updates to the Chrome OS are downloaded and installed automatically, so you’re always running the most recent update. It’s also extremely secure thanks to Google’s malware protection.

Bear in mind... If this product comes from mainland China, it will take at least a month to reach either the US or the UK (and potentially more). You may be levied a tax either directly or through the courier. Have you managed to get hold of a cheaper product with equivalent specifications, in stock and brand new? Let us know and we'll tip our hat to you.

Note, Chrome OS devices usually have a shorter shelf life than their Windows counterparts. The CN65, for example, has an auto update expiration date of June 2025, which doesn't apply to Windows 10 computers.