This is the cheapest 512GB PC you can find and it fits in your pocket

The LarkBox from Chuwi has opened the floodgates for a growing category of NanoPC devices, which we define as any computer with a volume of less than 10 cubic inches.

The greatest rivals to Chuwi's small-but-capable thin client are the XYC X41 and the GMK NucBox , both of which have emerged as worthy competitors.

Like its peers, the XYC device fits in your palm, has 8GB of RAM and is powered by an Intel Celeron processor. Unlike the others, though, it packs a removable 512GB SSD and will cost just over $200.

Even if you miss the early bird discount, the low retail price (only $269) means it is likely to sell like hot cakes once released. There will also be a 128GB version, available for just under $160, which is likely to be the preferred option should you want to add your own SSD later on.

The NucBox (a clear allusion to Intel’s Next Unit of Computing or NUC), meanwhile, will run on a faster Intel Celeron J4125, with LPDDR4 memory, 802.11ac Wi-Fi and six ports - a true technological feat considering the machine weighs less than a smartphone.

There’s also a microSD card slot that will allow you to add even more storage. Oh, and it runs Windows 10 to boot.