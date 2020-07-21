This is the cheapest 1TB SSD right now

Goldenfir 1TB SSD - $78.69/£64.69/AU$114.48 from AliExpress

This 1TB SSD from Chinese manufacturer Goldenfir is the cheapest we've seen for quite some time. It's currently available for 25% off, working out at only $0.79 per GB, so grab it while you can.View Deal

The race for the cheapest SSD is well and truly on, and a newcomer has snatched the crown; Chinese manufacturer Goldenfir currently has the most affordable 1TB SSD we've seen in a long, long time.

The drive is available at AliExpress for just $78.69 (£64.69/AU$114.48), down from a suggested retail price of $104.99, which makes for a saving of 25%. That's a mere $0.79 per GB and far cheaper than at Amazon or Newegg.

Like most drives within this price bracket, this SSD is likely to be a SATA3 DRAM-less 2.5-inch model that uses 3D NAND Flash memory with SLC caching, wear-leveling technology and ECC function (although there's a tiny chance that it is a QLC variety).

SSD vs HDD: which is best for your needs?

Here's our list of the best portable SSDs on the market

Check out our list of the best cloud storage services out there

The drive has a rated speed of 550MBps and 500MBps on read/write respectively (as measured on CrystalDiskMark), and supports both TRIM and SMART to monitor the status of your drive and maintain maximum performance.

It also comes with a healthy three-year warranty, but it's unclear whether any additional accessories are included with the drive.

Cloud storage vs external hard disk drive: which is better?

Bear in mind