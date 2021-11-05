This incredible VPN deal brings the monthly price down to just $1.19 a month

Every Black Friday we poise ourselves for the discounts that VPN provider PureVPN will offer, and every year we're astonished by just how low its pricing can get.

With a few weeks still to go until the global discounts day itself, PureVPN has gone ahead and rolled out its seasonal sale. Sign up now and your next FIVE YEARS of online privacy and IP shifting needs will be taken care of at a remarkable monthly cost of just $1.33 per month.

And yet, the news gets even better. That's because the folk at PureVPN have also given TechRadar readers a coupon code to knock a further 10% off. Enter the code tech10 at the checkout and you'll instantly see the additional discount applied.

So that's your next five years of VPN wizardry will be covered for a ludicrously affordable $71.20 - that's the equivalent to only $1.19 (so roughly £0.90/AU$1.60) per month).

PureVPN PureVPN | 5 years | $1.19 a month with code tech10

This VPN deal really is ridiculously cheap! You can have up to 10 devices logins on one account, it offers over 6,000 servers, claims fast speeds, and has a good reputation for unlocking geo-restricted apps and streaming services.

Without going for an inferior free VPN, no provider comes close to touching this pricing. Just take a look at our dedicated VPN deals guide if you don't believe us.

It is worth noting that - just like pretty much every other VPN company out there - PureVPN requires that you pay the whole amount upfront. So although it's advertised as being $1.33 per month, you'll have to pay for the whole five years. With the 10% discount, that means a cost of $71.20.

But if you're not happy with Pure's services, it also offers a 31-day money-back guarantee. That makes this a real risk-free Black Friday bargain.

VPN deals: what you can do with a VPN

There are loooooads of VPN uses. Virtual Private Networks allow bypass geo-restricted content. So if you wanted to watch a Netflix show that is geo-restricted to a location, a VPN changes your IP address so your device gets tricked into thinking it's in a different location. Make sure to check out our Netflix VPN guide if your primary reason for a VPN is streaming, while they're also brilliant for letting you watch sports and shows that are only available overseas.

Some people will be more concerned about the fact VPNs help you browse the internet securely. A VPN uses encryption technology that basically means your browsing and activity will be anonymous. So if you're worried about your cyber security, a VPN is definitely the way to go.

Beyond that, they help get around blocked websites and apps in countries that ban them, assist in secure online banking and shopping (especially on public Wi-Fi), and have even been known to get around broadband bandwidth throttling and bag cheaper flights on comparison sites, too.