This HP gaming PC and HTC Vive bundle lets you get into VR for less

Everyone’s heard the buzz about virtual reality this year, but one of the major blocks to adopting VR is simply the expense – and that’s an issue both HP and HTC want to address with a new PC bundle which is (relatively) affordable being priced at $1,499 (around £1,220, AU$1,980).

So, as was previously rumored, what you’re getting is a VR-ready PC – the HP Envy 750-415VHR to be precise – along with a full HTC Vive system (with the headset, two wireless controllers, base stations and all the other accessories).

The asking price for this lot should be $1,699 (around £1,385, AU$2,240), so you’re saving yourself a couple of hundred bucks with the bundle.

The PC itself has a brushed metal finish for a premium look, and it’s powered by an Intel Core i5-6400 processor backed up with 8GB of system RAM. The graphics card is a Radeon RX 480, and for storage you get a 128GB SSD paired with a 1TB hard disk.

There’s an optical drive in the form of a DVD writer, plus a wired keyboard and mouse are thrown into the bargain.

Extra goodies

You’d expect some VR-related extras, and you get them in the form of a USB stick that contains all the hardware setup instructions and software you’ll need to get everything going with a minimum of fuss.

Plus buyers get virtual reality freebies in the form of ‘theBlu: Encounter’ and ‘The Lab’ (by Valve) along with the free software that currently ships with the Vive: Zombie Training Simulator, The Gallery – Episode 1: Call of the Starseed, and Tilt Brush.

A launch date hasn’t been confirmed yet, but we should see the bundle arrive soon enough, at least in the US – and HP is planning to make more Vive-toting PC bundles down the line.