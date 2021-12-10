This custom iPhone 13 Pro combines the newest and oldest iPhones - but don't buy it

Audio player loading…

If you’re a diehard Apple fan and want to show it, then Caviar (a brand known for making custom iPhones) might have the handset for you, as its latest creation fuses the iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max with the original 2007 iPhone.

Dubbed the iPhone 2G, this modified handset is functionally an iPhone 13 Pro or Pro Max, but the back includes a piece of a motherboard from an original iPhone embedded in the Apple logo.

The rear is made of titanium and includes an engraved diagram showing the technical elements of the device, and towards the bottom it gains black PVD coating and houses Steve Jobs’ engraved signature.

Add to your outlay with one of the best iPhone chargers

Save some money by sticking with the best free iPhone apps

The iPhone 14 is already being leaked

This ‘iPhone 2G’ (which despite the retro name supports 5G) can be all yours from just $6,990 (around £5,290 / AU$9,780). That’s for a 128GB iPhone 13 Pro, with the price rising for more storage or for the Pro Max. Choose a 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max and you’ll have to pay $8,610 (roughly £6,520 / AU$12,040).

Only 19 units of this phone are being made. Presumably that means 19 units of all configurations combined, not of each configuration, but that’s not totally clear.

Either way, this will be an extremely limited edition, which perhaps goes some way to justifying the price. Still, this is definitely one for the biggest Apple fans only, and even then…

Analysis: don’t buy this iPhone

We hear you, you love Apple and you want the whole world to know. Not only that, but you’ve got more money than sense. Add to that the fact that remarkably this is one of the more affordable iPhones sold by Caviar (which also sells an iPhone 13 Pro with part of a T-Rex tooth in it among other things), and this seems like a solid buy, right?

Well, not so much. For a start, the centerpiece of this phone is worth… approximately nothing. At the time of writing you can get an entire (broken but intact) original iPhone on eBay for just £55 (roughly $70 / AU$100), and a functional one for £155 (around $205 / AU$285).

So this isn’t valuable tech. Unless you’ve got a pristine original iPhone with the box and all the components, in value terms it’s a minor curiosity at most. And that’s for a whole phone – part of a motherboard (which no one except you will even know the significance of, unless you’re endlessly explaining it) is worth almost zero.

The titanium and the extremely limited nature of the handset add to the value, but even then, that dinosaur example we mentioned includes not just genuine T-Rex tooth, but also gold, amber and yes titanium too, and in the grand scheme of vastly-overpriced phones it doesn’t cost all that much more.

So if you really must buy a luxury novelty that will be out of date in two years, there are better options.

These are the best iPhones

Via CNet