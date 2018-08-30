This could be our first look at the Intel Core i9-9900K

Intel’s first mainstream Core i9 processor has been heavily rumored over the last few months, but now we might actually have our first ever photo of the highly anticipated CPU.

XFastest claims to have snapped up the first ever photo of the Intel Core i9-9900K - with its top off no less. This was to highlight and confirm the rumors that say Intel is going with a soldered integrated heat spreader (IHS) to support greater overclocking capabilities.

For the last few generations of chips, Intel has gone with a Thermal Interface Material (TIM – aka thermal paste) to transfer heat between the processor dies and the IHS. In theory, this purported gold-plated solder will replace the TIM and be a much more efficient heat transfer medium.

Intel’s use of thermal paste has been a sore spot of enthusiasts and overclockers leading many to ‘delid’ their processors in an attempt to replace the TIM with a more efficient solution. It’s been an even bigger point of criticism lately as AMD went with a soldered IHS on all of its Ryzen 2nd Generation processors.

Via Wccftech