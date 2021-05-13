This clever wireless speaker is hidden inside a ceiling light

Hate clutter but need a wireless speake r to play your tunes? The Zuma Lumisonic could be the answer you’ve been searching for – you need only look up.

That’s because this innovative speaker comes hidden inside a ceiling light fixture, offering what the company describes as “a clutter free audio experience that combines circadian rhythm and mood lighting.”

The £375 (about $520 / AU$680) Lumisonic is controlled via the Zuma app, which allows you to play “atmospheric soundscapes and combine them with sympathetic lighting tones.” You can also control the speaker using your voice thanks to Alexa integration.

So, are there any sonic benefits to installing a speaker into your ceiling? Well, according to Zuma, as the sound projects vertically from the ceiling, it’s not being “bounced around or blocked by furniture or people”, which the company says allows the brain to “absorb the sound and process it in a more relaxed state.”

We’re not too sure about that one – though the idea of using multiple Lumisonic speakers across your ceiling to create a canopy of light and sound is quite appealing.

(Image credit: Zuma)

Speakers as furniture

If you’re more concerned about listening to your favorite Spotify playlists than recreating a spa-like experience in your home, you’ll be pleased to know that the speaker comes with support for AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, and Bluetooth 4.2. Plus, there’s support for hi-res audio files.

Aside from that, we don’t know much about the audio specs on offer here – Zuma hasn’t offered any information on the kind of drivers the speaker uses, for example.

What we do know is the Lumisonic is set to get some further upgrades later this year, which should allow you to use the speaker in tandem with motion sensors, smoke alarms, and security systems.

While some of the claims made by Zuma about the capabilities of the Lumisonic seem a little far-fetched (we’re not convinced speaker placement can relax your brain, for instance), there is a growing trend for wireless speakers that can be disguised as fixtures or pieces of furniture in your home.