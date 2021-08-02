These wireless earbuds boast ANC, hi-res audio, and IPX4 – and they're pretty cheap

Cheap wireless earbuds often come with plenty of compromises, but the latest pair of in-ear headphones from Cleer show that you don't have to skimp on high-end audio specs if you're on a budget.

The Cleer Roam NC are the brand's most affordable true wireless earbuds, coming in at $59.99 / £59.99 – global pricing is yet to be confirmed, but that works out at around AU$80.

That makes them considerably cheaper than the best wireless earbuds you can buy today, like the Sony WF-1000XM4 and the Apple AirPods Pro. They're even cheaper than models we would normally consider to be very budget-friendly, like the Lypertek PurePlay Z3.

Impressive specs

So, what do you get for your money? Quite a lot, actually. For starters, the Cleer Roam NC are packing active noise cancellation, with the ability to block out environmental sounds of up to 25dB.

Inside the earbuds are 5.8mm dynamic drivers, and aptX support means you should be able to enjoy hi-res audio files without a hitch.

You can control the buds without digging out your phone thanks to touch-sensitive housings, and these controls can be configured within the accompanying Cleer+ app. The app also allows you to adjust the strength of the noise cancellation, and toggle through different EQ presets.

As the Roam NC come with an IPX4 water resistance rating, you should be able to use them while working out, and built in microphones with Qualcomm's cVc technology should ensure clear calls when talking on the phone.

The one downside to these earbuds that we've noticed is the battery life; you only get five hours of playback from the buds themselves, and a further 10 hours from the charging case, for a total 15 hours.

Saying that, there is a quick charge feature that will give you one hour of playback from a speedy five-minute top up.

In any case, all those features sound very impressive for the price.

Analysis: Are cheap wireless earbuds worth buying?

(Image credit: Cleer)

As with any kind of technology, you tend to get what you pay for when it comes to true wireless earbuds – and the best models on the market tend to cost upwards of $100 / £100 / AU$150 at a minimum.

Saying that, we've tested plenty of fantastic cheap wireless earbuds over the years, and you don't necessarily have to sacrifice great sound if you're on a strict budget.

Our advice is to avoid the really cheap (we're talking under $20 / £20 / AU$30) wireless earbuds that are all over Amazon – and it pays to be wary of brands you've never heard of before.

These days, lots of respected audio brands are bringing out cheap wireless earbuds, so you don't have to gamble on an unknown company that might not deliver the specs you were hoping for from your new buds – check out models from the likes of Lypertek, Cambridge Audio, Sony, EarFun, and JBL.

It's also worth remembering that earbuds that are normally very pricey can be discounted heavily towards the end of the year. Black Friday 2021 may seem like a long way off, but you could bag a bargain on some class-leading earbuds if you hang on until November to buy.