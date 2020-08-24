These are the phones you need for Windows 10’s best new feature

Windows 10 users who run the Your Phone app in conjunction with their Samsung smartphone will doubtless be pleased to hear that a much-anticipated feature has arrived in the form of the ability to run Android apps directly within Windows 10.

In other words, this isn’t just about mirroring the phone screen to the Windows 10 desktop, but actually being able to fire up phone applications within Microsoft’s OS.

Windows 10 users will be able to pin Android apps to the Start menu or taskbar, and Android applications will launch in their own window, outside of Your Phone, to allow for the full benefit of multitasking on the desktop between phone and PC apps alike.

This capability was first revealed early in August at Samsung’s Unpacked event, but the concern when the announcement was first made was that running Android apps on the Windows 10 desktop might be restricted to Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 and the Ultra version (mainly because those smartphones were unveiled at the same time).

Plentiful support (for Samsung phones)

In a blog post, however, Microsoft has now clarified that the feature will work fine across a large range of existing Samsung handsets (although it doesn’t work outside of Samsung phones).

Supported phones must be running Android 9.0 and Link to Windows 2.0, and the list is as follows:

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9+

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10+

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy A8s

Samsung Galaxy A30s

Samsung Galaxy A31

Samsung Galaxy A40

Samsung Galaxy A41

Samsung Galaxy A50

Samsung Galaxy A50s

Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy A60

Samsung Galaxy A70

Samsung Galaxy A70s

Samsung Galaxy A71

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G

Samsung Galaxy A80

Samsung Galaxy A90s

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Note that you must also have version 1.20071.88 of the Your Phone app, and on the Windows 10 front, you need to be running the October 2018 Update or later. Naturally, your phone and PC must be on the same Wi-Fi network as well.

One final point: you may not see the new feature immediately, because Microsoft is gradually rolling it out, and the firm notes it may take a ‘few days’ for the functionality to appear. But by the sounds of it, you shouldn’t have to wait long at all.

We’ve picked out all the best laptops

Via 9to5 Google