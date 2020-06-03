These are the cheapest 1TB SSDs on the planet

Head over to Amazon to get your hands on the cheapest 1TB solid state drives in the world at the time of writing.
All four SSDs are available at only $92.99 (roughly £75/AU$135), with free delivery in the US - although international customers will incur additional shipping and import charges.
They are all standard SATA 2.5-inch SSDs with 3D NAND chips (rather than QLC) and most likely use a variant of the Silicon Motion SM2258. They also all support Windows TRIM optimization command, SMART technology and come with three-year warranties.
Unlike many rival offerings, these drives actually pack the full 1TB of storage, rather than 960GB (although the actual usable storage will be slightly lower). At 7mm high, they should be compatible with some of the larger laptops on the market, as well as certain games consoles.
KingDian 1TB SSD - $92.99 at Amazon (roughly £75/AU$135)
This model has 512KB of cache, so could technically be considered DRAMless. The manufacturer claims the sequential read/write speeds are about 558MBps and 520MBps respectively.View Deal
TeamGroup GX2 1TB SSD - $92.99 at Amazon (roughly £75/AU$135)
TeamGroup claims its drive will reach 530MBps/480MBps in read/write sequential performance, a TBW (terabyte written) of more than 240TBW and a MTBF (mean time before failure) of one million hours. It's also highly likely to be DRAMless as well.View Deal
TC Sunbow X3 1TB SSD - $92.99 at Amazon (roughly £75/AU$135)
The TC Sunbow X3 is said to reach 530MBps/510MBps in read/write sequential performance and a MTBF (mean time before failure) of two million hours.View Deal
Silicon Power A55 1TB SSD - $92.99 at Amazon (roughly £75/AU$135)
Silicon Power's A55 uses a technology called SLC cache to boost performance and extend lifespan. You'll also gain access to a free SSD health monitor (SP Toolbox) that provides access to granular information about your drive's performance.View Deal
Internal hard disk drives are still far cheaper than SSDs, but the gap is rapidly decreasing; 5400RPM HDDs of similar size cost about $40, while faster 7200RPM models retail for $50 or more.
Bear in mind
- If these products aren't available in your region, you may have to use a specialist parcel forwarding service if you want to take advantage of the deal.
- If you've managed to get hold of a cheaper product with equivalent specifications, in stock and brand new, let us know and we'll tip our hat to you.