These action images will take your breath away

Since it was originally set-up in 2007, the Red Bull Illume has become the Oscar's of action and adventure photography, with Lorenz Holder named Overall Winner for the second time in a row for his beautiful shot of Senad Grosic delicately balancing on a bridge in Gablenz, Germany (see image above).

Over 5,645 photographers from 120 countries submitted images, with judges having to whittle down an incredible 34,624 entries to just 55 finalists.

From that, 11 category winners were picked, with Lorenz Holder walking away with the top prize, as well as €40,000 worth of vouchers to use at online retailer Yodobashi and a host of Sony camera gear, including an Alpha A7R II.

The Story behind the shot

The actual shot came about by chance, with Lornez and Senad on their way to a different location when they saw a sign for this popular beauty spot and took a chance.

With the sun just above the trees and lighting up the rich colors of the autumn leaves perfectly, it was time to crack on.

"I’d chosen a very low camera position to get an almost perfect mirrored scene on the water surface. The bridge looked like a perfect circle and the light was still very good," Lornez explains. "When Senad was on the bridge, it took us two or three tries to get the shot. There was also no more time for another try because the wind came up and the perfect reflection on the water was gone."

Here are a few more winning entries that caught our eye...