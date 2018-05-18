There's a new Halo game (but not the one you were hoping for)

Microsoft has announced a new Halo game, but before you start getting excited and start putting coins in your Halo 6 pre-order fund, it’s not a new console game. It’s an arcade game.

Called Halo: Fireteam Raven, the game was developed by 343 Industries, Raw Thrills, and PlayMechanix. It’s set in the timeframe of the original Halo: Combat Evolved but offers an arcade version of the first-person shooting mechanics.

Get the team together

The game is housed inside a giant coin-operated arcade cabinet with a 130 inch 4K screen and supports up to four players, each of whom will have access to their own mounted machine gun. Players will be able to use a range of original and classic weapons and vehicles in their fight against the Covenant.

Halo: Fireteam Raven will start appearing in Dave and Busters across the US and Canada over the next few months. After this, Microsoft has said that it’ll start to expand to other arcade locations later in the year.

You can watch the arcade experience for yourself in the trailer below: