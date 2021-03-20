There are now two ways to bag a free iPhone 12 at Verizon - here's how

Verizon deals have just been refreshed over at big red's site yielding not one, but two ways to get yourself a brand new iPhone 12 for absolutely free... relatively speaking.

As you'd expect, both iPhone 12 deals come with trade-offs, but if you're looking to commit and take the plunge, the rewards are very, very compelling here.

First up is Verizon's new $250 switching bonus - a new addition to the site - which, while not covering the cost of the entire device itself, can be stacked on top of the existing $750 maximum rebate for trading in. In a nutshell, if you're thinking about coming over from another carrier and happen to have an older device that's ready to hand over, you'll easily be looking at a free iPhone 12, plus potentially some leftover change for those bills too.

The second of two free iPhone 12 deals at Verizon is the carrier's 'buy-one get-one free' promotion, which will score you an additional device for free when you purchase the first with a new unlimited plan. While you'll still be paying for one device here, if you're planning on going with two lines you'll be scoring that second device for absolutely no cost - a great deal.

Note: so far we've been talking about iPhone 12 deals on the standard device, but if you're a fan of smaller - or larger - devices, then the good news is these promotions are also available on the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and even the iPhone 12 Pro Max as well. Of course, on the more expensive devices that trade-in rebate will cover less of the total cost of the device, but it does make that free additional phone all that much sweeter if you choose to go down that route instead.

Outside the US? See the best iPhone deals in your region just down below.

Free iPhone 12 deals at Verizon

Apple iPhone 12: save $250 with a switch, and up to $750 with an eligible trade-in at Verizon

The first of two free iPhone 12 deals at Verizon is a good option for single-line users in particular. Right now, a combination of a $250 switching bonus plus maximum trade-in rebate of $750 can potentially bag you a free device, plus even a bit of extra change to pay off those bills. Note - these deals can be used in conjunction or exclusively from one another, so if you're not switching then you can still bag yourself one hefty trade-in rebate.

Apple iPhone 12: buy-one get-one free with a new unlimited data plan at Verizon

The second of two iPhone 12 deals at Verizon this week includes a unique 'buy-one get-one free' promo that's especially good for multi-line users. To be eligible, simply buy one iPhone 12 on a new unlimited data plan and the carrier will gift you another iPhone 12 to use on the service. While this one's got a hefty upfront cost, it's still a very generous option if you fit the bill.View Deal

For more promotions on the latest flagship from Apple, see this week's best iPhone 12 deals for more. Also worth checking out is our main Verizon deals article, where we also round up the latest from Samsung, OnePlus, and much more.