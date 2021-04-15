The What Hi-Fi? Show is free to attend, and a must for Hi-Fi fans and audiophiles

Audiophiles, listen up – our sister publication, What Hi-Fi, has an event you won't want to miss.

The What Hi-Fi? Show will pull back the curtain on the hi-fi industry on April 24, 2021, as the What Hi-Fi team sit down with the world's most important consumer electronics brands and their newest products.

You can register for free today, for a day of exclusive interviews, seminars and Q&A sessions with some of the biggest names in the industry.

Cut to the chase

What is it? A virtual show with the biggest brands in the industry

A virtual show with the biggest brands in the industry When is it? Saturday April 28 from 9.30am BST / 4.30am EDT

Saturday April 28 from 9.30am BST / 4.30am EDT What does it cost? Nothing! It's free to register for the What Hi-Fi? show

What Hi-Fi? Virtual Show: what to expect

If you're eager to hear what new products are coming this year, need to know what to look for when you buy a new TV, or want to put your questions to the review team, the What Hi-Fi? Virtual Show is for you.

The expert What Hi-Fi? team will be talking through how they review and what makes their test rooms fit for purpose, giving tips on how to get the best from your Hi-Fi system, helping you get the best picture from your TV, and looking back on some of the best products to have passed through their test rooms.

You'll also get to hear from Audio-Technica, Bluesound, Cambridge Audio, Denon, Fyne Audio, KEF, Mission and MQA, including exclusive news on brand new products.

What Hi-Fi? Virtual Show: why should you attend?