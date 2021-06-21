The Samsung 980 Pro is one of the fastest SSDs, and you can save $116 on Prime Day

On Prime Day, many of the best SSDs are on sale, but it's rare for the best SSD to see a deep price cut. But right now, you can save up to 27% on the Samsung 980 Pro, currently our favorite SSD on the market.

You can get the 2TB version of the Samsung 980 Pro for just $313, which sounds like a lot until you realize that it's usually $429. And, if you don't need that much space, and want something that you can just load up your most frequently used games, you can get the 500GB version for just $99, down from that one's usual $149 price.

Samsung 980 Pro | 2TB | $429 $313 at Amazon

The Samsung 980 Pro is one of the fastest SSDs on the market, which makes it expensive, but oh so worth it. Right now for Amazon Prime Day, you can get the capacious 2TB version for just $313. View Deal

Samsung 980 Pro 500GB PCIe NVMe SSD $149 $99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Save big on one of the best PCIe NVMe SSDs on the planet, with a blinding fast 6,900MB/s read speed for no-load gaming – all for 33% off.View Deal

While there are a lot of PCIe 4.0 SSDs out there right now, the Samsung 980 Pro has consistently been one of the fastest we've used. We were able to easily get sequential read and write speeds of 6,783 and 4,909MB/s, respectively, making it one of the fastest SSDs on the market right now.

To take full advantage of those speeds, though, you will need to make sure you have an AMD Ryzen 3000-series and newer, or an Intel 11th-gen Core processor. It will work on an older processor that doesn't have PCIe 4.0 compatibility, but it will operate at PCIe 3.0 speeds – and you can definitely find a cheaper drive for that.

If you're not in the US, we've included the best SSD Prime Day deals down below, so you can get an awesome deal wherever you are.

More Amazon Prime Day deals

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Prime Day sales period, and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.