The PS5 still has big surprises to come, teases Sony

Sony has already revealed a few key details about the PS5, including the next-gen console's release date, logo and a some spec information. However, according to Sony Interactive Entertainment's president and CEO Jim Ryan, some of the PlayStation 5's best features haven't been announced yet.

In an interview with Business Insider Japan (translated by Gematsu), Ryan explained that - in addition to the expected increase in graphics and performance - the PS5 will have some other unique features to separate it from its predecessors.

"There are still more unique elements for PlayStation 5 to come that separate it from previous consoles," Ryan said. "The ‘bigger differences’ have yet to be announced.”

Unique appeal

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Ryan also re-emphasized the changes that we know are coming to the PlayStation 5, while shedding a little shed on the improved performance of the upcoming PS5 controller.

“Each time a new console is released, the processor and graphics improve," Ryan said. "Those are enticing of course, but we need to have special appeals as well. We have already confirmed the use of an solid-state drive. Having load times that are next to nothing is a major change.

“3D audio and the haptic feedback support of the controller are also things that, when you try them, you will be surprised at how big a change they are. Even just playing the racing game Gran Turismo Sport with a PlayStation 5 controller is a completely different experience. While it runs well with the previous controller, there is no going back after you experience the detailed road surface via haptic control and play using the adaptive triggers."

But what will these other, more secret features, be? Well, for one, we're waiting to see what the PlayStation 5 will actually look like. But outside of design features, we can only speculate about what Sony has up its sleeve for the PS5.