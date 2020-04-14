The OnePlus 8 series is official, but there's no OnePlus 8 Lite in sight

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are here as the company has finally announced its newest series of smartphones giving those looking for a great new Android smartphone something to consider.

The OnePlus 8 family was announced at a OnePlus launch event, which also saw a few other products from the company. The phones were the highlight of the show, though.

There was no mention of the OnePlus 8 Lite, a more basic entry in the line that rumors suggested would come, but it's possible that could come later in the year instead.

What is the OnePlus 8?

The OnePlus 8 has a 6.55-inch 1080 x2400 Fluid AMOLED display with a 48MP main, 2MP macro and 16MP ultra-wide camera and a 4,300mAh battery.

The OnePlus 8 Pro has a 6.78-inch 3168 x 1440 Fluid AMOLED screen, and its snappers consist of 48MP main and ultra-wide cameras with a 8MP sensor paired with 3x zoom telephoto lens, then the battery is 4,510mAh.

The phones have lots in common too like the 16MP selfie camera in a 'punch-hole' cut-out, 30W wired and wireless charging, 5G connectivity and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

The other products announced at the OnePlus 8 launch are the Bullets Wireless Z true wireless headphones, successors to the Bullets Wireless 2, and a wireless charging mat designed to work with the smartphones.

You can buy the OnePlus 8 phones and the various extra gadgets from April 21, but you can pre-order beforehand from various retailers including the OnePlus website.