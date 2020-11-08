The Masters 2020: live stream details, TV channel, dates, field and preview

You know it's been a funny ol' year when the battle for the Masters green jacket is being played in the same month as the race to the White House. Yet that's exactly where we find ourselves after The Masters 2020 was postponed from April to November. Read on as we explain all you need to know about golf's biggest event, including The Masters 2020 dates, field, preview, TV channel details, and of course how to watch a Masters live stream from anywhere in the world.

Live stream The Masters 2020 Live Masters coverage is being shared by ESPN and CBS in the US this year, with the crux of the final two rounds belonging to the latter. This is good news for cord cutters, as a free trial of its CBS All Access streaming service is available, while in the UK Sky Sports has the exclusive rights. Full TV and Masters live stream details are below - and if you tee-off with a reliable VPN in your bag, you'll be able to watch your preferred coverage wherever you are in the world.

The Masters isn’t just golf's most illustrious tournament but one of the greatest sporting events, period. Win the PGA Championship and you’ll be remembered by the folks who prop up the bar in the clubhouse. Win The Masters and you're remembered by anyone who's ever propped up a bar anywhere.

This year, all eyes are inevitably on Tiger Woods, who enters as defending champion after a sensational win last year. However, based on current form, it's hard to see him repeating. Instead, big-hitting Bryson DeChambeau is favorite to win his first green jacket, having dominated at the 2020 US Open, while Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson are some of the other big names expected to contend.

Who will ultimately prevail? The Masters has also delivered plenty of surprises over the years, so follow our detailed guide below as we explain how to watch a Masters live stream in 2020 and catch every shot of the golf action online, no matter where you are.

The Masters 2020 is now taking place November 12-15 at Augusta National. It was originally scheduled to be held April 9-12, but Covid-19 saw it postponed to November, so it now represents golf's final major of the year.

How to watch PGA Tour golf from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch The Masters golf in 2020 including in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and almost anywhere else in the world. Scroll down for a full breakdown of options, but the first thing you should know is that anyone away from their home country can still tune into the action as usual by using one of the best VPNs.

These services will allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home. Best of all, they only take a few minutes to set-up.

Use a VPN to get a 2020 Masters live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch a FREE Masters live stream in the US

Masters coverage is shared by ESPN and CBS this year, with ESPN's streaming-only service ESPN+ also getting in on the action as the exclusive home of early coverage - though by the time we get to the real drama on Saturday and Sunday, it largely becomes an irrelevance. The heart of the action on all four days is being shown on linear TV, with ESPN offering live coverage of rounds one and two (on Thursday, November 12 and Friday, November 13) from 1-5.30pm ET (10am-2.30pm PT). CBS then takes over at the weekend with live coverage of round three on Saturday, November 14 from 1-5pm ET (10am-2pm PT) and the final round from 10am-3pm ET (7am-12pm) on Sunday, November 15. If you've got it on cable, simply head to the ESPN or CBS website and log-in with your credential to stream their coverage online. If you don't, read on for what you need to do - and how you can even get a free Masters live stream, should you choose. How to watch The Masters online without cable To watch The Masters online without cable, you need a service that offers both ESPN and CBS. Right now, that means the best deal in town for golf fans is fuboTV, which includes both channels as well NBC's Golf Channel (home to many PGA Tour events) in its Standard plan. This normally costs $59.99 (on a par with rival services from AT&T and Hulu), but the best bit is you can currently get a FREE 7-day fuboTV trial , so you could watch The Master 2020 without paying a penny, if that's how you choose to play it. Signing up for fuboTV is a breeze, too, and while you do have to input your credit card details to verify your identity, a wide variety of providers are accepted - including some internationally recognized options for the globetrotters among you. Alternatively, a cheaper alternative would be to signup for CBS All Access, the network's streaming service being available on a contract-free basis. It costs a super-affordable $5.99 a month and you can also take advantage of a free 1-week CBS All Access trial offer You won't get coverage of rounds one or two - but you will get to watch all the weekend Masters drama online, again without dropping a dime! Watch The Master online from abroad You needn't find yourself in a pickle when you're abroad, either, as using a good VPN as described above will let you watch the streaming services and content you pay for at home, from anywhere in the world. This means you can watch The Masters 2020 online just like you would after a round at your local country club or public course.

Masters live stream 2020: how to watch The Masters in the UK

If you're a UK-based golf fan, you'll likely know that Sky Sports has the rights to PGA Tour coverage on your side of the Atlantic - and the same is true of The Masters, with the BBC relegated to an evening highlights role. Therefore, head straight to the Sky Sports Golf channel where live coverage of The Masters will be available November 12-15 and as comprehensive as it gets, switching to Sky Sports Main Event at peak times and for the heart of the action. When you're not comfortably plonked out on the sofa, you can download the Sky Go app for your smartphone, tablet, computer, or even console. How to watch The Masters 2020 without Sky For cord cutters and anyone without the full Sky Sports works, Sky's Now TV streaming offshoot is the obvious choice. It offers daily and monthly passes that will let you live stream Masters golf on nearly any modern device. Of the two options, the Sky Sports Month Pass is easily the best value - especially as it's only £25 a month at the moment and comes with loads more sporting action. Premier League football, Test cricket, F1 racing - you name it, and a Now TV Sky Sports Pass will have you covered. Watch UK golf coverage from abroad Those who might find themselves outside of the country during a PGA Tour golf event they want to watch can follow our instructions above. Just get a great golf VPN and watch the golf via your usual UK-based live stream, just like you would at home.

How to watch The Masters 2020: live stream golf in Canada

Canadian golf fans will find that CTV and TSN are the broadcasters to turn to. TSN has the exclusive early coverage on Thursday and Friday, while national broadcaster CTV (and its French-language partner network, RDS) step into the tee box on Saturday and Sunday to coverage of the final two rounds. This makes life easy for cord cutters, who can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a month, while CTV and RDS will also let you pay for online-only access. Just remember that if you're abroad and can normally access golf coverage in your home country, you can use one of our best VPN recommendations to tap into your usual service - though 5ft putts sadly aren't as easy to convert.

2020 Masters golf live stream: how to watch The Masters online in Australia

Down Under, the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports and the service has confirmed it will be offering a Masters live stream for every round of the 2020 tournament, as well as on-demand access and highlights. This great over-the-top streaming service offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports. Better still, it's fantastic value at either $25 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium ups the ante and allows you watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents the best value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription with mates.There's even a free 14-day trial for good measure. Elsewhere, linear TV coverage is usually via Australian pay TV provider Foxtel and, more specifically, Fox Sports. As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favourite streaming service just like they would at home can use a VPN to watch their Masters live stream of choice. Finding a nice cold VB abroad? That might prove more problematic.

Who won The Masters last year?

Tiger Woods won The Masters in 2019 and enters this November's rescheduled tournament as the defending champion.

His win last year marked the fifth time Woods has won the tournament and was arguably the most memorable, as it capped one of the greatest comebacks in sporting history.

Is Tiger Woods playing in The Masters this year?

Of course he is!

In fact, with the exception of Bryson DeChambeau, you could argue no golfer has tailored their 2020 schedule toward the tournament that Tiger has.

Woods only recently started to play competitive golf on a regular a basis again, making a slow-but-steady return to PGA Tour action after the sport restarted as he continues to recover from a long and complicated history of back and knee surgeries.

But to recap, barring any last minute complications, Tiger Woods is definitely playing in the 2020 Masters next week.

How many times has Tiger Woods won The Masters? Who has won the most Masters?

Tiger Woods has won The Masters on five occasions: 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005 and 2019. It makes him the second most successful player in tournament's history, after Jack Nickalus, who has six green jackets to his name.

Woods and Nickalus are also two of just three players to have won back-to-back Masters tournaments. Tiger did it most recently did it in 2001 and 2002, Nick Faldo achieved it most fortuitously in 1989 and 1990, and Jack Nicklaus did it perhaps most famously in 1965 and 1966 as part of his march toward a record 18 major wins that still stands today.

Tiger is currently second to the Golden Bear there, too, on 15 major wins.