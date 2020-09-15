The Mandalorian season 2 trailer is finally released by Disney Plus

The Mandalorian season 2 trailer is finally here. Disney Plus has released a first look at the second season of the Star Wars live-action TV show, which begins streaming on October 30, exclusively on the service. Like the first season, season 2 will run for eight episodes, and numerous reports have pointed to big Star Wars cameos popping up in the series.

This trailer, though, doesn't have any of that, really. Pedro Pascal returns as Din Djarin – the titular Mandalorian – in the new season, along with cast members Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito. Expect season 2 to give the people more of what they want, based on this trailer: The Child, aka Baby Yoda, who also featured prominently in the first-look images of the show released last week.

The trailer explains how The Mandalorian is looking for The Child's home in season 2, and is tracking down the Jedi in doing so. We catch appearances from X-Wings and TIE spacecraft in the trailer, which still doesn't reveal too much more about the plot of the second season. We also get a brief glimpse of Sasha Banks' character – the actress and pro wrestler tweeted out the trailer.

Here's the first trailer for The Mandalorian season 2 on Disney Plus:

Can Baby Yoda save 2020?

The highlight of this trailer is seeing The Mandalorian get into a scrape with multiple assailants, only for Baby Yoda to pop the lid on his floating cot to save himself from danger.

Clearly, the marketing is leaning into the fan adoration of The Child – and this trailer gives fans plenty more gif material to tide us over until season 2 of The Mandalorian finally arrives. If anything can distract us from the world's current problems, it's a green alien puppet youngling.