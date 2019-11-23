When is The Mandalorian episode 4 on Disney Plus?

Here's when The Mandalorian episode 4 releases on the Disney Plus streaming service. New episodes of the show drop every Friday on Disney Plus, although the first episode released on a Tuesday, with Disney Plus. The seventh episode, too, arrives on a different day. More on that below.

You can read the official release schedule of The Mandalorian season one below. If you're stuck on watching the show, check out our guide on how to watch The Mandalorian.

When is the next episode of The Mandalorian on Disney Plus?

The next episode of The Mandalorian, episode four, releases on Disney Plus on November 29, next Friday. You'll be able to stream it then in the US, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand. Episode two arrived at around midnight PT, so expect this to be the targeted time for the rest of the season.

If you want to watch each new episode as soon as it arrives, be prepared to stay up late if you're in the US. It's unclear if launching in different time zones will affect when new episodes arrive.

When do the other episodes of The Mandalorian season one release?

They all release each Friday over the next two months, with the exception of the seventh episode, which releases on a Wednesday (it's unclear why this is). There are eight episodes in total. Here's the official confirmed release schedule from Disney:

Episode one: Out now

Episode two: Out now

Episode three: Out now

Episode four: November 29

Episode five: December 6

Episode six: December 13

Episode seven: December 18

Episode eight: December 27

When is The Mandalorian season one finale?

As explained above, the season one finale of The Mandalorian arrives on Disney Plus on December 27. Between this show, Jedi: Fallen Order and The Rise of Skywalker, you can pretty much fill this holiday season with as much Star Wars as you can possibly enjoy.