The LG G7 could use 2018’s most powerful chipset

As good as the LG G6 is there’s one area where it’s found lacking relative to its rivals. We’re talking, of course, about its Snapdragon 821 chipset, which was good for 2016 but a bit dated by 2017, when the G6 launched. There’s evidence that next year’s LG G7 will really have the power to compete though.

According to Aju Business Daily, the LG G7 will use the Snapdragon 845 – the chip which is likely to be the successor to the Snapdragon 835 found inside the likes of the HTC U11 and some versions of the Samsung Galaxy S8. The site claims that LG and Qualcomm (the makers of the chip) began collaborating early in May.

So far little is known about the Snapdragon 845, but apparently it will be 30% more powerful than the Snapdragon 835, so the LG G7 could be one of the most powerful phones around if it really does use the Snapdragon 845.

Not much news

Not much else is known about the G7 yet, which is no surprise since it’s likely almost a year away, though one early rumor suggests it will have an OLED screen.

And if you just can’t wait until spring 2018 for a new LG flagship – even one as powerful as the G7 is shaping up to be – there’s always the LG V30, which is likely to land in the next few months.