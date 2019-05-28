The iPod touch get resurrected

Rumors about a new iPod touch have been flying around for almost two months but today makes the return of the beloved MP3 player. And it looks identical to when it was last released a few years back.

Based on the A10 Fusion chip, the latest iteration of the iPod touch brings a much needed update for fans of the music player allowing it to run more demanding apps and games.

Apple claims the new iPod touch is twice as fast than the previous model with three times faster graphics that allow it to run VR content for the very first time. You will, of course, be able to stream Apple Music and Beats 1 Radio on it.

The new iPod touch is available in 32GB, 128GB and 256GB capacities with prices set at AED 849, AED 1,269 and AED 1,689.

You can order one on Apple's website today or pick it in stores later this week. Apple is releasing the new iPod Touch in six finishes; space gray, white, gold, blue, pink and (PRODUCT)RED.