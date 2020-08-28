The Humble Bundle Store end of summer sale slashes 90% off a range of great games

The Humble Bundle Store is hosting its end of summer sale, which has discounts of up to 90% on a range of titles and major price cuts on a variety of popular games from AAA to indie.

The Humble Bundle Store sale runs until September 10, 10am PST / 6pm BST, and a percentage of all sales will be given to Heifer International, a charity whose mission is to end hunger and poverty in a sustainable way.

Some of the highlights of the Humble Bundle end of summer sale includes 92% off A Way Out and 75% off Yakuza 0, one of the best Yakuza games in the series. You can also get 20% off Control Ultimate Edition, 50% off No Man’s Sky, 40% off Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition and 67% off Command and Conquer Remastered Collection.

Best PC games: the top PC games right now

Best free games: these games won't cost you a penny

Best graphics cards: get the most out of your graphics

Humble Bundle deals:

A Way Out: $29.99 $2.39 on Humble Bundle

An exclusively co-op adventure, you'll want to grab a friend for this one as you attempt to make a daring escape from prison.

View Deal

Yakuza 0: $19.99 $4.99 on Humble Bundle

Fight as Kiryu and Majima through 1980s Japan, and experience one of the best games in Sega's unique and legendary series.

View Deal

Control Ultimate Edition: $39.99 $31.99 on Humble Bundle

Control Ultimate Edition contains the main game and all previously released expansions in one package. Winner of over 80 awards, this action-adventure game is a great showcase for ray tracing. View Deal

No Man's Sky: $59.99 $29.99 on Humble Bundle

Explore an infinite procedurally generated universe in No Many's Sky, and discover unique planets and lifeforms along the way.

View Deal

Command and Conquer Remastered Collection: $19.99 $6.59 on Humble Bundle

Remastered in 4K, the Command and Conquer collection includes the two original games, all three expansions, rebuilt multiplayer and over seven hours of remastered music in this love letter to fans.View Deal

Further savings are available for those who sign up to Humble Choice premium, which is currently 75% off for new customers. Humble Choice subscribers can get up to $300 worth of games, which are yours to keep forever, and an additional 20% discount on the Humble Store. Just enter the coupon code gamescom2020 before September 1 to receive the 75% discount.

If you’re already a subscriber to Humble Choice, you can earn $8 credit by referring a friend, which can be used to pick up some new games in the sale. And remember, whatever you buy, a percentage of every sale goes to helping charities.

Since 2010, the Humble community has contributed over $185,000,000 to charity. Its Conquer Covid-19 bundle in April offered $1,000 worth of games and books for just $30, and is one of many tempting collections the company has provided over the years.