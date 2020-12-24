The Grand Tour's next episode on Amazon Prime Video: what we know

The Grand Tour's next episode might require a little wait – but it won't be forever. After the release of The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt in December 2020, the next episode of the motoring show hosted by Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond will take them to Scotland, in an installment that completed filming earlier in 2020.

The next special on Amazon Prime Video was planned to be filmed in Russia, but obviously this pandemic year has made doing so incredibly tricky. It's been confirmed that you're going to see episodes filmed a little closer to the hosts' British homes for the time being – but fans of the motoring series surely won't mind a change in location if it means new specials arrive a little quicker.

We know that fans of the trio's antics will be curious about what's planned for the future – so below, we've rounded up everything we know about The Grand Tour's next episode on Amazon Prime Video below.

This is the major unknown about The Grand Tour – with a year-long wait between the last two episodes of The Grand Tour Presents, Seamen and A Massive Hunt, it's unclear when we'll see another episode of the show. That's really in Amazon Prime Video's hands.

But you probably won't have to wait until the pandemic is over – the next episode has already been filmed.

Plans to record an episode in Russia were put on-hold because of the pandemic (see below) – so another special was filmed in Scotland across nine days earlier in 2020 instead, which likely means we'll see the next episode of The Grand Tour Presents in 2021. Here's a picture from Jeremy Clarkson's Instagram account during the shoot:

"We did it in area of Scotland with not many people," co-host James May told BT. "We didn’t interact with the locals really. There were complicated systems set up for cleaning everything and it was a bit tiresome going through lots of procedures and being tested every day, but it didn’t get in the way of filming to be honest."

The hosts couldn't go to the pub after filming the episode, which must've been a challenge.

While it might be a long wait until the trio and their crew can head to more exotic locations, the intent is to keep making episodes in locations where it's easier to pull off. "In the short term we might have to reduce our travel ambitions and we’ll have a better chance of doing it," May says. "Better to film in the UK and deliver regularly than promise the earth and not deliver anything. The Grand Tour may become a little more domestic. But it will still be us three which is the important thing. And cars."

That bodes well for the future – and who knows, maybe we'll start seeing episodes land more regularly than once every year again.

The Grand Tour Presents Scotland episode: what we know

To film the upcoming Scotland special during the pandemic, the crew formed a bubble, and no one caught Covid-19 during the shoot. It was reported that the hosts were seen driving classic American cars from Edinburgh to the Hebrides – which suggests some kind of Route 66-style road trip element.

Clarkson was seen driving a blue Lincoln, May was seen driving a red Cadillac, and Hammond was seen in a green Buick. The trio also took part in a drag race on a runway somewhere in south Scotland, for which the cars mentioned were apparently modified, and were seen towing caravans at one point too.

May says that being a bit closer to the home for the hosts doesn't matter that much – after all, viewers on Amazon Prime Video could be watching it from anywhere. "If you're watching The Grand Tour from Sri Lanka, Scotland is as exotic and beautiful as Sri Lanka is from Scotland, so there's always going to be a large part of the audience which finds anywhere in the world fascinating."

And hey, anything that gets the hosts to film new episodes faster seems like a good thing.

The Grand Tour Presents Russia special: what we know

Yes, the next Special will land later this year.Yes, it’s filmed in Madagascar and yes, there will be cars.Yes, we wanted to go to Russia.No, we couldn’t (we all know why).Yes, we will try again.No, we don’t know when.Yes, we will keep you updated.#TheGrandTourJuly 7, 2020

The next planned episode for The Grand Tour Presents was meant to take the hosts to Russia – and this is still the idea, one day. It's just been postponed for now due to the pandemic. James May says that lots of preparation has been made for this special, but that it's "just impossible right now".