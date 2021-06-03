The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is almost as fast as the RTX 3080

We got confirmation of the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti during Nvidia's keynote at Computex 2021, announced alongside the RTX 3080 Ti (albeit with significantly less fanfare), though the specifications and pricing for these new Ti-flavored variants have certainly raised some eyebrows.



The RTX 3070 Ti had minimal improvements on the original RTX 3070 graphics card on paper, which certainly raises some questions over why the TI variant was created at all – questions that may have been answered by some leaked benchmarks that show the new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti nipping at the heel of the coveted RTX 3080.

Gotta go fast

Ashes of the Singularity (GPU)NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Tihttps://t.co/1FoRq8n3YCJune 3, 2021 See more

The original RTX 3070 impressed us so much that we dubbed it as 'one of the greatest graphics cards of all time' in our review, which has given the RTX 3070 Ti some pretty big shoes to fill, but getting even remotely close to the performance of an RTX 3080 in game performance would certainly help given its reasonable pricetag.



The benchmark was spotted by Twitter user @leakbench for Ashes of the Singularity, running on an AMD Ryzen 9 3900X CPU platform with 32 GB of DDR4 memory, and shows the RTX 3070 Ti scored 90fps in the 'High 4K' preset. We found a similar platform result for the RTX 3080 that achieved 101fps in High 4K for comparison



Two other scores also show the RTX 3070 Ti achieving 105.5fps at 1080p and 102fps at 1440p using the same system, which WCCFTech estimates puts its performance at 90% of the RTX 3080.



This does place it squarely in the middle of both graphics cards in terms of both price and performance, being $100 more expensive than its predecessor with an MSRP of $599 / £529 / AU$979, but $100 cheaper than the RTX 3080. The power requirements do add additional things you need to weigh up though, with the RTX 3070 having an attractive 220W TDP, the RTX 3070 Ti is less appealing at 290W, only 30W less than the RTX 3080.



Other differences you'll find are a 12-pin micro-fit power connector rather than the 8-pin seen in the RTX 3070 and an upgrade from 8GB GDDR6 to 8GB GDDR6X, meaning the memory is faster despite being the same size.



All of this information sadly won't make any of the GPUs easier to buy of course, and we expect when the Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti does hit the shelves on June 10 they won't be available for long, or in any significant numbers.