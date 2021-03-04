The Future Games Show returns on March 25 – here's how you can watch it

The Future Games Show is returning this March with a Spring Showcase promising trailers, announcements, deep dives and interviews from over 40 games.

The Future Games Show: Spring Showcase is taking place on March 25 and is the first of three events to take place in 2021 – with showcases planned for June and August too.

The Spring Showcase will profile 40 games from over 30 different publishers and developers, including the likes of SEGA, Warner Bros and EA, with a mix of world premieres, developer interviews and exclusive announcements. So make sure to tune in for juicy updates and reveals on upcoming games for PS5, Xbox Series X, Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC.

How to watch The Future Games Show: Spring Showcase

(Image credit: Future)

The Future Games Show: Spring Showcase will be broadcast on March 25, kicking off with a pre-show presented by Daedalic Entertainment at 2:45pm PDT / 5:45pm EDT / 9:45pm GMT (or March 26 at 8:45am AEDT). The main show will kick off 15 minutes later.

The main show will be hosted by stars of the Resident Evil 3 Remake – Jeff Schine (Carlos Oliveira) and Nicole Tompkins (Jill Valentine).

Fortunately, you don't even have to leave the comfort of your home for all these great announcements. You can watch all the action live on Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and GamesRadar.