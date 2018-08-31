The first Apple Watch 4 photo reveals a 15% bigger display

Apple Watch 4 is going to be a true update to the iPhone-compatible smartwatch, and we're finally seeing its long-rumored edge-to-edge display thanks to a new leak.

It comes from what looks like an official Apple Watch Series 4 photo, obtained by 9to5Mac, and the watch has considerably less bezel and a lot more information.

This photo backs up prior rumors that the new Apple Watch for 2018 will have a display that's 15% bigger in both the 42mm and 38mm watch sizes.

Don't worry, the actual size of the watch won't change dramatically, or at all. Apple looks to have reduced the needless bezel around the perimeter of the watch face.

This is the same trick we've seen from recent smartphones, including the iPhone X. It allows for display sizes to increase, while maintaining a smaller phone body.

The casing size may stay the same, and that means the Apple Watch bands you've previously bought should work with the new Apple Watch 4. Another relief.

More room for complications

Today's Apple Watch 4 photo shows a display that's able to pack in a bunch of complications onto a single watch face thanks to the expanded display size.

It's... a bit dramatic. Complications in the example photo include:

Hour, minute and second hand

Day of the week and the date

Your next calendar appointment

Current temperature as well as the highs of the day and lows

UV index metrics

Sunrise and sunset times

Apple Music shortcut (with circular song progress bar)

Activity shortcut (with your activity ring progress)

Rotating planet Earth (that you can probably spin yourself)

The Apple Watch 4 may act as a great way to view all of your vital information at a glance, and the complications here are likely to be fully customizable.

The Digital Crown and Side Button do look a bit different, as 9to5Mac rightly points out, and there's a new hole in between them, likely for a second microphone.

There have been rumors that Apple intends to include solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, although there's no telling if that will be here in time for Apple Watch 4.

Like today's massive iPhone XS leak, the Apple Watch 4 photo is convincing – it backs up all of the rumors we've heard previously ahead of today's launch event invites.

September 12 is when Apple's next 'Special Event' takes place, and we fully expect the Apple Watch Series 4 to join the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Plus on stage.

Apple likes to launch new phones and smartwatches at the same time (the Apple Watch 3 came out when the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus launched).

Pre-orders usually start on the Friday after the event (so Friday, September 14), and, in the past, the first customers have gotten new watches and phones (shipped or in stores) in one to two weeks, so Friday September 21 or Friday, September 28.

That's just enough time for another dozen Apple Watch 4 leaks. Stay tuned for more rumors and photos, as we near the big launch event.