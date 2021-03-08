The best TechRadar reads you may have missed

Everybody’s talking about it. Everybody wants to know the truth. So, yes, in this week’s round-up, we have all the details on the biggest interview of the year – our Computing Writer’s chat with Ed Boyd, Head of Experience Design at Dell, about the future of ethical consumption.

In all seriousness, though, here at TechRadar we pride ourselves on our coverage of the latest and greatest developments in tech and beyond, and Dell has some pretty ambitious plans for a totally sustainable future – including a ‘looping lifecycle’ across its entire design process.

Below you’ll find the best of TechRadar from the past week, from a detailed rundown of the global Fitbit outage to our Senior Gaming Writer's worries about the PS5’s internal storage. We’ve even gone ahead and hosted the royal rumble of subtitles in our assessment of which streaming service does accessibility best (spoiler: it’s not Apple TV).

There’s also a host of review and opinion content for you to sink your teeth into, but if you’re after something a little easier on the eyes (but maybe not the ears), we’ve parked the latest episode of the TechRadar Noise Cancelling Podcast at the end of this article for your convenient listening pleasure.

(Image credit: Sony)

We love the PS5. Everyone loves the PS5. So many people love it, in fact, that it’s still mightily difficult to source one (follow our in-house PS5 tracker Matt Swider on Twitter for help with that, by the way).

But this doesn’t mean Sony’s latest console is without its issues. One of the biggest is its restrictive level of usable space – which our Senior Gaming Writer reckons could make for a louder PS5 when Sony attempts to solve the problem.

Read more…

(Image credit: Disney Plus/screengrab)

Stuff happened in the season finale of the hit Disney Plus TV show, WandaVision. That stuff is likely to tie in to some CGI butt-kicking action in another corner of the MCU, and here we break down which corner that might be, and how that stuff might happen. Stuff, stuff, stuff – without revealing what that stuff is, for those yet to see the complete show.

Spoilers ahead, obviously.

Read more…

(Image credit: Google)

2018 saw the release of the Google Home Hub, which marked the company’s first foray into smart displays by combining a 7-inch screen with a smart speaker. Then, in 2019, Google launched the Next Hub Max, which packed a bigger, 10-inch screen.

Now, we’ve had the biggest indicator yet that Google is set to launch the Nest Hub 2, and here we break down everything we know about the upcoming device.

Read more…

(Image credit: Shutterstock.com)

Which streaming service does accessibility best? It’s obvious to us that subtitles – or the “one-inch tall barriers” – offer an amazing way to experience a whole new world of movies and TV series, diving deeper into a script, and that's before noting how important they are to those hard of hearing, of course.

The same question applies to audio dubbing in relation to those with visual impairment, so here we take a look at how each of the major streamers ranks in terms of accessibility.

Read more…

(Image credit: Dell/Future)

We spoke with Ed Boyd, Head of Experience Design at Dell, about the future of ethical consumption, and the computing powerhouse has some pretty ambitious plans for a totally renewable production process.

Here’s everything we learned about what a sustainable future could look like for the world’s major tech corporations.

Read more…

(Image credit: Sonos)

Sonos is reportedly on the verge of releasing a new portable Bluetooth speaker, ostensibly called the Sonos Roam. We’ve heard rumors and seen images of a potentially-final design, so how does the company’s latest speaker compare to the Sonos Move?

Our Audio and Music Editor walks us through the comparisons, from price and availability to design and performance.

Read more…

(Image credit: Jaroslav Francisko / Shutterstock)

In news that rocked the routine of runners and home workout-ers across the world, Fitbit’s data syncing services went down last week. A server fault meant users were unable to sync their sleep and fitness data with the app, a problem Fitbit says is now fixed, despite a few minor 'hiccups'.

Our Fitness and Wellbeing Editor put together a handy timeline of the outage.

Read more…

(Image credit: Future)

If you follow smartphone news, you probably know that rollable smartphones are the next big thing, stealing the thunder from foldable phones, so to speak.

These devices let you extend their screen size, as part of their displays are rolled up in the body of the phone and can unravel when you want. It's a futuristic concept, and one no commercially available smartphone has right now – but here’s our thoughts on Oppo’s initial effort to crack the technology.

Read more…

(Image credit: DJI)

The DJI FPV drone darted into our lives this week like a slightly friendlier Sentinel from The Matrix. But one of the most intriguing things about its reveal, other than those otherworldly looks, is how much its launch felt like a GoPro event.

With vertiginous videos of wingsuit fliers, drifting cars and motocross riders, it was all a little more extreme than your average DJI drone announcement – but how significant is this latest tech?

Read more…

PS5 stock tips and Mr Beast Burger review: Noise Cancelling podcast episode 54

The week's biggest tech news, in podcast form! We have you covered with the Noise Cancelling podcast, which is brought to you by TechRadar and our sister sites Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.

This week's show is presented by Gareth Beavis, TechRadar's Global Editor-in-Chief, and Sherri L. Smith, Editor-in-Chief of Laptop Mag, with guests Matt Swider, Managing Editor at TechRadar, and Vic Hood, Gaming Editor at TechRadar, who join in (remotely, of course) to talk about the last seven days in tech.

Catch up on all the latest tech gossip, from our thoughts on the DJI FPV drone , PS5 stock updates and the rumored Apple Event .

Read more…