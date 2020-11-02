The best TechRadar reads you may have missed

November is here, and that means Black Friday deals are starting to roll in, with discounts on everything from laptops to headphones.

And as the shopping season kicks off, we've been busy testing the latest tech so you can buy with confidence – whether you're thinking of buying a pricey new PC or one of the new consoles set to launch this month.

This week however, there's been bad news for those hoping to buy the Xbox Series X, with reports that stock shortages could last for months after its launch. Could this drive gamers into the arms of Sony and boost PS5 sales? Only time will tell.

Either way, many of us won't be able to buy the new consoles from physical stores this year, due to the ongoing pandemic – but that doesn't mean you need to stay stuck indoors. This week, we've traversed the streets of London in Watch Dogs: Legion and taken a deep dive into the world of virtual running races – proving you don't have to leave your home to explore the world.

So settle in and get reading – or, if you'd rather have little rest of those peepers of yours, scroll down to the end of this article to find the latest episode of the TechRadar Noise Cancelling Podcast for straight-to-your-ears chat about the latest and greatest in tech.

Amazon kicked off the sales season with its own Prime Day event in October, and now it's just launched its own early Black Friday deals this week. These offers will run until November 19, so you've got plenty of time to save money on your next tablet, smart home device, or smartphone. Other retailers are following suit, too; in the US you can save money at Walmart and Best Buy, while UK buyers will find early discounts at Currys, Argos, and John Lewis.

Could this LG rollable OLED have competition? (Image credit: LG)

TV maker and electronics heavyweight TCL has been developing a number of rollable OLED display designs, and we now have video evidence of the televisions out in the wild.

The sideways rollable OLED is particularly interesting, given the only commercially available rollable OLED so far – the LG Signature Series OLED TV R – unfurls vertically. It seems, at least, that these flexible display technologies are improving in reliability, and more manufacturers are taking a chance on publicly showing rollable tech.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Xbox Series X pre-orders quickly sold out when they opened on September 22, but if you've been waiting to pick up Microsoft's flagship console on launch day, you might be disappointed – Microsoft has warned that Xbox Series X stock shortages could last "for a few months" after launch.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S release on November 10 and are priced at $499 / £429 / AU$749 and $299 / £249 / AU$499 respectively.

You can read our Xbox Series X hands-on preview now, and also watch us unbox Microsoft’s new premium console, as well as the smaller Xbox Series S.

(Image credit: Overclockers UK)

We love a ridiculous over-the-top PC build here at TechRadar, and Overclockers UK has teamed up with multiple world record overclocker Ian '8Pack' Parry to create a complete monster: a $40,000 system made up of two PCs and with a total of three RTX 3090 GPUs included. If you’ve been struggling to find an RTX 3090 to buy, it might be because a lot of them are seemingly in this PC.

The 8Pack OrionX2 Dual System Extreme costs an absolutely whopping £30,000 (around $40,000, AU$55,000), and for that price you’re getting a pair of very powerful PCs in one custom chassis, that’s been professionally put together.

(Image credit: Tasha Art / Shutterstock)

Running events have changed, and it looks very much like virtual events are the 'new normal'. It's not just small races – all the major marathons including London, Boston, Tokyo and Berlin, went virtual for 2020, and many are planning the same for 2021.

But can virtual events really take the place of in-person races? We take a look at the latest virtual running tech, from online relays to encouraging apps, set to take the running world by storm next year.

Watch Dogs: Legion takes place in London and our new video is showing off how well Ubisoft has translated the capital's famous landmarks into the game.

To give you some background, Watch Dogs: Legion is a game about uniting citizens under the common goal of fighting back against the establishment. Everything takes place in a near-future version of London, which is completely open and explorable – and extremely faithful to the real city.

Legion tasks you with recruiting the people of London, teaming up with Stormzy (yep, that Stormzy) and fighting back against a paramilitary weaponized against its very citizens by the corporate elite, who use drones, militias, and private information against those inhabiting London.

The week's biggest tech news, in podcast form! We have you covered with the Noise Cancelling podcast, which is brought to you by TechRadar and our sister sites Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.

The show is presented by Gareth Beavis, TechRadar's Global Editor-in-Chief, and Sherri L. Smith, Editor-in-Chief of Laptop Mag. This week our guests are John McCann, TechRadar's Deputy Editor, and Tom Bedford, TechRadar's Phones Writer, who join us (remotely, of course) to talk about the last seven days in tech.

Catch up on all the latest tech gossip, from our thoughts on the iPhone 12 to whether the TV is still relevant in 2020.

