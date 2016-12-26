The best Christmas and Boxing day business tech deals

Boxing day is already here. Micro-enterprises and small businesses can benefit from the massive price cuts that often happen around this period, something that could save them thousands of Pounds (and Dollars) off products and services they would normally have bought anyway.

That’s a massive boost to the bottom line, EBITDAE and profitability. Boxing day, also known as St. Stephen's Day, became popular in the 19th century and refers to the day after Christmas and is one of the most important days of any retailer calendar.

Over the next few days, we will update this page to reflect any new business tech deals that retailers like Amazon, Currys or others will push online. These will cover business monitors, connectivity, storage, laptops, desktops, servers and even software and services.

Boxing day tech deals

> Solve your connectivity woes. The Devolo dLAN 1200+ Wi-Fi AC Powerline Starter Kit should allow you to cure your weak Wi-Fi problems using your electrical circuit. A massive 33% off or £53 off the RRP. Purchase it from Amazon for £106.99.

> Blisteringly fast connectivity. Check out the alien-looking, top-of-the-range TP-LINK Archer C3200 Tri-Band Wireless Gigabit Cable Router. A bargain with 32% off or £55. Snap it from Amazon for £114.99.

> A monitor with a killer feature. Samsung S24E370DL is a monitor that can wireless charge your smartphone, assuming that it is compatible. A cracking deal thanks to 46% discount or £125. Own it from Amazon for £144.99.

> Cheap workstation laptop. Get £150 or 17% off MSI GP62 6QF Leopard Pro laptop. It has a quad-core CPU, 8GB RAM, an Nvidia GTX960M GPU and two hard drives. Get it from Amazon for £749.99.

> Star-rated Ultrabook. The award-winning Asus Zenbook UX303UW is 12% cheaper (that's £90 off). Comes with Windows 10 Pro, a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Get it from Amazon for £659.99.

> Complete desktop deal. Almost 30% off this Dell Inspiron 3000 mini tower desktop, now with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 1TB drive and a 27-inch curved monitor. Get it from Amazon for £499.99.

> Affordable workstation laptop. Get £150 or 13% off MSI GP62 6QC Leopard Pro laptop. It has a quad-core CPU, 8GB RAM, an Nvidia 940MX GPU and two hard drives. Get it from Amazon for £649.99.

> A fabulous graphics tablet. The Huion GT220v2 21.5-inch IPS display tablet monitor is on sale. Wake up the artist within you with 24% off (or £133) off the RRP. Grab it from Amazon for £415.20.

> A palm-sized projector. It's tiny, powerful, cable-free and doesn't need a computer. The LG Minibeam PV150G portable wireless LED projector is great for busineses. Buy it from Amazon for £169.99.

> Cheap Windows Surface tablet. The most affordable Microsoft Surface tablet is now even more affordable thanks to a 27% discount or £140 off. It has an Atom CPU, 2GB of RAM and a 64GB SSD. Grab it from Amazon for £379.99.

> Stylish external storage. It's bold, stunningly beautiful and now comes with 19% discount (or almost £60). Meet the LaCie d2 5TB dual TB2 and USB 3.0 desktop external hard drive. Buy it from Amazon for £224.99.

> Affordable super fast storage. Transcend ESD400K SuperSpeed 512GB USB 3.0 Portable Solid State Drive is a steal with a whopping 27% discount or about £60. It comes with 3-year warranty. Purchase it from Amazon for £160.99.

> Computing with an edge. The HP Pavilion 15-au193sa has a powerful Core i7 CPU with 8GB RAM and a 2TB hard drive. Available in white and five other colours, it comes with a £200 discount. Get it from Currys for £549.

> All-rounder for work and play. The HP Pavilion 15-au181sa has a capable Core i5 CPU with 8GB of RAM, a 1TB had drive and even a DVD writer. With a 33% discount, this is its lowest ever price. Get it from Currys for £399.

> Print your world, your way. The HP Envy 5541 AIO Wireless Printer comes with up to a year of Instant Ink, allowing you to print a lot of pages for free. It's an absolute bargain at half price. Get it from Currys for £59.

> Boost your Wi-Fi coverage. The Netgear EX3700-100UKS AC750 Mbps Mini AC Dual Band Universal Wi-Fi Range Extender with external antennas, now with £16 or 39% off the RRP. Purchase it from Amazon for £28.99.

> Enjoy better internet. Use multiple internet connections and never lose connectivity. Get 1 Year of Speedify Unlimited for 90% off! Better Internet is only a few clicks away. Buy it direct from £50.23, Use DEAL75 at checkout.

> A powerful desktop PC in disguise. The Alienware Steam machine is geared for gaming but you can easily transform it into a shockingly good workstation PC with a dedicated graphics GPU by putting Windows 10 on it. Grab it from Amazon for £370

> For a strong wireless network. There is a staggering 76% off this Linksys Wireless Access Point LAPAC1200, a business-grade WAP device that supports up to 16 SSIDs and is ceiling-mountable. Snatch it from VikingDirect for £47.99.

> A bargain-basement server. The HPE ProLiant ML10 Gen9 is an entry-level server with a Pentium G4400 GPU, 4GB of RAM, support for six drives and two DisplayPort connectors. Now with a saving of 43%. Get it from Ballicom for £167.

> Cheap and powerful laptop. The Asus X556UA has almost everything you'd want from a high-end laptop: A Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, a 1TB hard drive, a full HD display and even a USB Type C connector. Buy it from Amazon for £500.

> Laptop with massive storage. There's a lot to love about this HP 15-ba046na Laptop: it has a cheap optional 3-year warranty, 16GB RAM, a massive 2TB hard disk drive. You even get a £220 discount. Buy it from HP for £379.