The Apple M1 might soon have a worthy competitor

Caught unaware by the roaring success of the Apple M1 chip, rumor has it that AMD is close to launching a rival of its own.

Despite being Apple’s first foray into computer chips, the M1 has threatened the dominance of Intel and AMD with its stellar performance while helping you cut down on your electricity charges.

With the ball firmly in the court of the two processor behemoths, AMD now seems all set to plough back some of the lost market share, and that too with the help of ARM.

Coming soon?

The rumor comes courtesy of well-known hardware leaker Mauri QHD. As per his sources, AMD is working on two versions of its M1 competitor that are “almost ready”. He also shared that one of the versions has integrated RAM, while the other one doesn’t.

Although he didn’t have any other information to share, commenters on the tweet posited that AMD’s answer to the M1 might also be based on ARM.

It’s being reported that AMD already has a chip-based on the 64-bit ARM v8 design in its portfolio. Dubbed the K12 Core, the chip never made it to the market and the commenters all seemed to agree that the new chips will probably derive from the K12.

While there have been no other details since the tweet, Mauri QHD followed up a few days later with another tweet sharing news that AMD CEO Lisa Su will present at the upcoming CES on January 12, 2021.

If the rumor turns out to be true, 2021 will be off to a great start.

Via: NotebookCheck