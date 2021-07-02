That Pokemon Go clone based on The Witcher finally has a release date

After the wild success of Pokemon Go we've seen plenty of big franchises try to find success with the same geolocation-and-AR combination, with mobile games of Minecraft, Harry Potter and Jurassic Park to name a few, and next up is The Witcher, with mobile developer Spokko developing The Witcher: Monster Slayer.

We've known this for almost a year now, with the game first announced in August 2020, but now we finally have a release date for this new The Witcher mobile game. Spokko has announced the game will launch on July 21, for both Android and iOS devices.

You're already able to pre-register on Android (Google Play Store link here) which gives you a bonus in-game item. The game is also listed for iOS (App Store link here) but there doesn't seem to be any pre-registration benefit to speak of.

Will The Witcher: Monster Slayer be any good?

We're certainly going to be downloading the new Witcher mobile game on July 21, but it's hard to get hopes up with the slew of sub-par Pokemon Go clones we've already seen.

The Witcher: Monster Slayer does promise one intriguing spin on the formula - instead of bumbling around and bumping into enemies, it seems you actively track them. According to the game's store listings 'Use real-time weather conditions, time of day, and all your witcher senses to hunt monsters living around you.'

This implies you actually have to follow certain paths to unlock and fight monsters, instead of just bumping into them on the street, but we could be reading between the lines a bit too much there.

There's no way of knowing right now if The Witcher: Monster Slayer is any good, but since it doesn't cost any money, there's no harm in downloading it to find out. And who knows, maybe this could be the first Pokemon Go clone to really recreate the buzz that original game first captured five years ago.