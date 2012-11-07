Virgin TV Anywhere and TiVo app launch in UK

Virgin TV Anywhere has been launched for Virgin Media customers, bringing a host of features to computers and apps for phone and tablet.

With Sky flying high on the back of its impressive companion apps on tablet and online, Virgin Media's answer is its own suite of connected services.

That includes on demand, catch-up TV and plenty of social media options, although app functionality is limited to those with TiVo boxes.

Blending TiVo

Cindy Rose, executive director of digital entertainment at Virgin Media, said: "The world of digital entertainment is moving so fast, consumers are always looking for the next 'big thing' to take advantage of the features and connectivity built into today's gadgets.

"Virgin TV Anywhere builds upon our fantastic TV service, blending in the best of TiVo and our expertise in broadband and mobile, to bring customers a compelling entertainment experience to enjoy whenever they want, wherever they are – all at no extra cost."

The TiVo app will be available on iOS devices to begin with and will allow remote record, programme management and the TiVo thumbs up/down functionality.

